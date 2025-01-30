Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Ivanka Trump Devotes Hours To Assisting LA Fire Victims With Essentials, Meals, And Emotional Support

Ivanka Trump, former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, has earned praise for her hands-on efforts to assist families affected by the devastating wildfires in California.

Ivanka Trump, former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, has earned praise for her hands-on efforts to assist families affected by the devastating wildfires in California. Partnering with the nonprofit organization CityServe, Ivanka volunteered at various locations, including Expressions Church and the LA Dream Center, offering both practical and emotional support to those impacted by the fires.

Volunteering on the Ground: Ivanka’s Hands-On Approach

During her visit to Los Angeles, Ivanka was photographed in a casual outfit, including a black windbreaker jacket, jeans, and sneakers, as she worked alongside volunteers. Her time was spent distributing emergency supplies such as diapers and food, as well as serving hot meals in the kitchen while wearing an apron and disposable gloves. Ivanka was also seen carrying boxes of supplies and helping load them into cars for families in need, showing her commitment to directly helping those affected by the crisis.

Dave Donaldson, co-founder of CityServe, shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram about Ivanka’s impact. He described how she spent hours comforting families who had lost everything in the fires, offering them a listening ear and providing emotional support. Donaldson highlighted Ivanka’s enormous empathy and noted her dedication to helping with the distribution of supplies and encouraging volunteers and first responders.

“Many of the families Ivanka helped have lost everything,” Donaldson said. “Ivanka wrapped her arms around them and listened to their stories with enormous empathy.”

A Day of Giving: Celebrities Rallying for Fire Victims

Ivanka’s charitable efforts were part of a larger wave of celebrity support for fire victims. On the same day, actor Ben Affleck was seen volunteering at a homeless encampment, offering his assistance to those affected by the fires. Celebrities like Paris Hilton, Heidi Montag, and Spencer Pratt also faced personal losses due to the wildfires, with many of them losing their homes in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas.

Ivanka Trump’s efforts during this crisis have been a powerful example of using influence for good. By volunteering her time, providing vital supplies, and offering emotional support, Ivanka showed deep empathy for the victims of the California wildfires, inspiring others to join in helping their communities during difficult times.

