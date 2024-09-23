Japanese Foreign Minister to Address Stabbing Incident During UN Visit

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa announced on Monday that she will meet with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during her visit to New York.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa announced on Monday that she will meet with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, during her visit to New York. The discussion will center around the tragic stabbing of a schoolboy in Shenzhen, China, which has raised significant concerns regarding the safety of Japanese citizens abroad.

Incident Details and Government Response

Kamikawa characterized the stabbing as “very tragic,” reflecting on the emotional impact of the incident. This statement came shortly before her departure from Tokyo. “We will… strongly urge China to provide a clear explanation of the facts and ensure the safety of Japanese people, especially children,” she emphasized, as reported by Japan’s foreign ministry.

In response to the attack, Japan will allocate 43 million yen to enhance security measures at Japanese schools in China. This investment underscores the urgency of the situation and Japan’s commitment to safeguarding its citizens.

Diplomatic Efforts and Reactions

Kamikawa’s trip to New York is scheduled for three days, during which she will attend the United Nations General Assembly. Concurrently, Japan’s vice foreign minister has been dispatched to Beijing to engage in discussions with Chinese officials regarding the stabbing incident.

Following the attack, Beijing expressed its “regret and sadness,” labeling it an isolated incident that “could happen in any country.” Reports indicate that the victim was a 10-year-old Japanese national living in Shenzhen. The Chinese foreign ministry noted that the child’s parents hold Japanese and Chinese citizenship, respectively. Authorities have detained a 44-year-old man suspected of carrying out the stabbing.

Political Context and Historical Significance

The attack has sparked concerns about its potential political motivations, particularly as it occurred on September 18, a date associated with the 1931 “Mukden incident,” known in China as a day of national humiliation. This timing has led to speculation regarding its implications in the context of Sino-Japanese relations.

This is not the first violent incident involving Japanese nationals in China; in June, a Japanese mother and child were injured in a knife attack in Suzhou. At that time, the Chinese foreign ministry described the assault as another “isolated incident.” A 55-year-old Chinese woman died attempting to intervene during that attack and was subsequently honored by local authorities for her bravery.

Strained Relations and Recent Developments

The relationship between Japan and China has been increasingly strained, particularly as China asserts itself in territorial disputes in the region. Meanwhile, Japan has been strengthening its security ties with the United States and other allies.

Despite these tensions, there has been a recent thaw in some areas, with Beijing announcing its intention to “gradually resume” seafood imports from Japan, following a ban implemented last August due to the release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

In a related development, Japan reported that a Chinese aircraft carrier had sailed between two Japanese islands near Taiwan for the first time, an event that Tokyo condemned as “totally unacceptable.” In response, China maintained that its actions were in compliance with international law.