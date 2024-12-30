Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Jimmy Carter To Be Honored With Washington Funeral, Final Resting Place In Georgia

Jimmy Carter’s life and legacy are honored with a state funeral in Washington and burial in Georgia. The nation mourns the passing of the longest-living president.

Jimmy Carter To Be Honored With Washington Funeral, Final Resting Place In Georgia

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100, will be honored with a state funeral on Thursday, January 9, in Washington, D.C., before his burial in Plains, Georgia. The date has been declared a national day of mourning, underscoring the profound impact of Carter’s legacy.

Following the state funeral, a public memorial service will be held in Atlanta, Georgia’s capital. Carter’s final resting place will be in Plains, alongside his wife, Rosalynn, in a private ceremony.

As part of the tributes, Congress extended an invitation for Carter to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, a gesture recognizing his exceptional service to the nation. The Carter family gratefully accepted this honor. Flags are flying at half-staff across federal buildings and naval vessels nationwide, continuing for the customary 30 days after a former president’s death.

President Joe Biden, in a heartfelt address, remembered Carter as a statesman, humanitarian, and personal friend. “Today, America – and the world, in my view – lost a remarkable leader,” Biden said, recalling their 50-year friendship and Carter’s influence on his own political journey.

Carter, who entered hospice care two years ago, was the longest-living president in U.S. history. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy as a champion for human rights, democracy, and peace remains firmly etched in history.

ALSO READ: US Treasury Workstations Breached In Major Cyber-Attack Allegedly Linked To China

Filed under

jimmy carter Jimmy Carter tribute world

Advertisement

Also Read

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And ‘B**ch’

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And...

Legal Proceedings Begin For Five Linked To Liam Payne’s Death

Legal Proceedings Begin For Five Linked To Liam Payne’s Death

Is Ford Motor Company Pro-Palestine Or Was Their Social Media Hacked? ‘Israel Is A Terrorist State’ Read One Now Deleted Tweeted

Is Ford Motor Company Pro-Palestine Or Was Their Social Media Hacked? ‘Israel Is A Terrorist...

Top 2024 Climate Disasters: Financial And Human Toll Revealed

Top 2024 Climate Disasters: Financial And Human Toll Revealed

Arise, Sir Gareth! Southgate Recieves Knighthood In New Year Honours

Arise, Sir Gareth! Southgate Recieves Knighthood In New Year Honours

Entertainment

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And ‘B**ch’

Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And

Legal Proceedings Begin For Five Linked To Liam Payne’s Death

Legal Proceedings Begin For Five Linked To Liam Payne’s Death

Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat Diamond Ring

Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It Just Another Fling Post Divorce?

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl- His Superpowers Explained

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox