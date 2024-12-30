Jimmy Carter To Be Honored With Washington Funeral, Final Resting Place In Georgia

Jimmy Carter’s life and legacy are honored with a state funeral in Washington and burial in Georgia. The nation mourns the passing of the longest-living president.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100, will be honored with a state funeral on Thursday, January 9, in Washington, D.C., before his burial in Plains, Georgia. The date has been declared a national day of mourning, underscoring the profound impact of Carter’s legacy.

Following the state funeral, a public memorial service will be held in Atlanta, Georgia’s capital. Carter’s final resting place will be in Plains, alongside his wife, Rosalynn, in a private ceremony.

As part of the tributes, Congress extended an invitation for Carter to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, a gesture recognizing his exceptional service to the nation. The Carter family gratefully accepted this honor. Flags are flying at half-staff across federal buildings and naval vessels nationwide, continuing for the customary 30 days after a former president’s death.

President Joe Biden, in a heartfelt address, remembered Carter as a statesman, humanitarian, and personal friend. “Today, America – and the world, in my view – lost a remarkable leader,” Biden said, recalling their 50-year friendship and Carter’s influence on his own political journey.

Carter, who entered hospice care two years ago, was the longest-living president in U.S. history. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy as a champion for human rights, democracy, and peace remains firmly etched in history.

