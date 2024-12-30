Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

US Treasury Workstations Breached In Major Cyber-Attack Allegedly Linked To China

Chinese hackers breached US Treasury workstations and stole documents by exploiting a third-party service. The FBI and CISA are investigating the breach.

US Treasury Workstations Breached In Major Cyber-Attack Allegedly Linked To China

In a stunning cyber-attack earlier this month, Chinese state-sponsored hackers gained access to the U.S. Treasury Department’s workstations and stole sensitive documents, a breach described as a “major incident.” The hack, which was discovered after a third-party cybersecurity provider’s system was compromised, exposed unclassified documents from Treasury Departmental Offices (DO).

According to a letter sent to U.S. lawmakers and obtained by Reuters, the hackers infiltrated the Treasury through a third-party service provider, BeyondTrust, which provides remote technical support to Treasury officials. By stealing a key that was used to secure cloud-based services, the hackers were able to bypass security protocols, remotely access user workstations, and extract unclassified documents.

The Treasury Department responded swiftly, collaborating with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the FBI to assess the full scope of the damage. Despite the breach affecting unclassified materials, it still represents a significant compromise of sensitive government data. Both the FBI and CISA are working to evaluate the breach’s impact, although they have not yet provided specific details.

BeyondTrust, the cybersecurity provider whose key was stolen, acknowledged the breach, referring to it as a “security incident” affecting a limited number of customers. While BeyondTrust has confirmed the ongoing investigation, no further information on the breach’s depth has been revealed.

This incident comes at a time when cyber espionage is a growing concern, with China routinely denying involvement in cyber-attacks against foreign governments. As the investigation continues, questions loom over how foreign actors can exploit third-party systems to infiltrate U.S. government infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Gone Girl’ Kidnapper Charged In Connection With Additional Break-Ins

Filed under

China US Treasury Cyber Breach world

Advertisement

Also Read

Final Chapter In Madoff Scandal, Final Payout Of $131 Million Announced

Final Chapter In Madoff Scandal, Final Payout Of $131 Million Announced

Jimmy Carter To Be Honored With Washington Funeral, Final Resting Place In Georgia

Jimmy Carter To Be Honored With Washington Funeral, Final Resting Place In Georgia

‘Gone Girl’ Kidnapper Charged In Connection With Additional Break-Ins

‘Gone Girl’ Kidnapper Charged In Connection With Additional Break-Ins

How American Presidents Have Planned Their Own Funerals Throughout The Years

How American Presidents Have Planned Their Own Funerals Throughout The Years

Did Wayne Rooney Invite A Woman To His Flat? Footballer Is Annoyed With Infidelity Scandal But Clears the Air Post Video Leak

Did Wayne Rooney Invite A Woman To His Flat? Footballer Is Annoyed With Infidelity Scandal...

Entertainment

Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat Diamond Ring

Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It Just Another Fling Post Divorce?

Has Anderson Paak, 35 Confirmed His Dating Status With Mariah Carey, 55 Or Is It

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl- His Superpowers Explained

Who Is Lobo? Jason Momoa Finally Gets To Play This Iconic DC Character In Supergirl-

Did Paige DeSorbo Cheat On Craig Conover? TV Star Announces Split With Boyfriend After 3 Years Of Dating

Did Paige DeSorbo Cheat On Craig Conover? TV Star Announces Split With Boyfriend After 3

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Set To Re-Release On Hritik Roshan’s 51st Birthday

‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ Set To Re-Release On Hritik Roshan’s 51st Birthday

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox