Joe Biden Claims Exhaustion Led To Near Sleep During Debate, Blames it On Travel

President Joe Biden recently admitted that he almost “fell asleep” during a presidential debate with Donald Trump, attributing his fatigue to a hectic travel schedule. Speaking to Democratic donors in McLean, Virginia, Biden explained that extensive foreign travel shortly before the debate had left him exhausted.

“I decided to travel around the world a couple of times right before the debate,” Biden shared, according to the New York Post. “It wasn’t very smart to be travelling so much.”

Despite a break of 13 days, including a week at Camp David where he reportedly took afternoon naps, Biden confessed that he did not heed his staff’s advice to rest more. “I didn’t listen to my staff… and then I almost fell asleep on stage,” he added.

Biden’s Recent Foreign Trips

In recent months, Biden embarked on two international trips. From June 5-9, he visited France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and from June 12-14, he attended the annual G7 summit in Italy. During his trip to France, he spent the first day at his hotel and did not attend any public events. Before heading to Camp David, he spent June 18-20 at his Rehoboth Beach retreat.

According to The New York Times, Biden’s debate preparation sessions did not begin before 11 a.m., and he was given time for afternoon naps each day. Despite this, his debate performance was criticized for moments where he appeared to stumble and lose focus.

Calls for Biden to Drop Out Intensify

Biden’s near-sleep incident comes amidst increasing calls for him to reconsider his candidacy. The Democratic Party expressed concern over his performance, noting instances where he froze, misspoke, and seemed disoriented. However, Biden remains resolute about continuing his campaign. CNN’s senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche reported that an advisor confirmed Biden’s commitment to participate in the upcoming debate in September.

While some Democrats worry about his ability to maintain the rigorous demands of the presidency, Biden’s determination to remain in the race is clear. He has vowed to improve his performance and return stronger for the next debate against Trump.