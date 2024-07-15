Journalist Fatally Shot In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

In a tragic incident reported by ARY News, a local journalist was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Nowshera city, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday. Identified as Hasan Zaib, he was employed by a local newspaper. The attack occurred in a crowded market area of Akbarpura village, Nowshera, where bike-borne assailants opened fire on him.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police confirmed the killing and stated that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has demanded a detailed report from senior police officials regarding the incident. CM Gandapur assured that the perpetrators would be swiftly brought to justice, as per ARY News.

ALSO READ: Gunman Who Tried To Assassinate Donald Trump Had Explosives In His Car!

Incidents involving the targeting of journalists are unfortunately not uncommon in Pakistan. In a similar event earlier this year, local journalist Nasrullah Gadani was critically wounded in a gun attack and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Karachi.

Gadani was shot while traveling from his residence to the Mirpur Mathelo Press Club in Ghotki district, when armed individuals in a car fired upon him on Jarwar Road near Deen Shah before fleeing the scene.

Known for his bold reporting on local feudal lords, political figures, waderas, and government officials, Gadani worked for a Sindhi daily and regularly shared his news reports on social media.