Pakistan's JSMM Chief Burfat Calls Army Chief Asim Munir 'Global Threat', Urges International Sanctions

JSMM leader Shafi Burfat condemned Pakistan army chief Asim Munir as a global threat, accusing him of extremism and oppression. He urged global sanctions, travel bans, while warning that Pakistan's military fuels terrorism and endangers regional stability.

JSMM chief Shafi Burfat slammed Pakistan army chief Asim Munir, calling him a global threat and urging world powers to impose sanctions and support Sindhi liberation. (Photo: X/Canva modified)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 11, 2025 22:22:00 IST

Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) chief Shafi Burfat has strongly condemned Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir, describing him as “a dangerous threat to peace, humanity, and global stability,” news agency ANI reported.

Asserting that Munir represents “ignorance, narrow-mindedness, and deep-seated prejudice,” Burfat criticised his appointment as Pakistan’s top military leader.

He further accused him of harbouring “hatred against Hindus” and promoting extremist ideology, adding that the general had made “irresponsible statements” regarding nuclear weapons, including remarks about destroying “half the world”.

Call for Munir’s Immediate Removal From Office

According to Burfat, such views reflect not just personal recklessness but “a deeply irresponsible and extremist psyche” that threatens humanity as a whole. He called for Munir’s immediate removal from office and a global travel ban on the general, alongside prohibitions on any state hosting him.

The JSMM chief described Munir as embodying the mindset of Pakistan’s military elite,”an institution that thrives on state terrorism, religious extremism, and the suppression of historical nations within Pakistan.”

Burfat accused the army, under Munir’s leadership, of further tightening its grip over the judiciary, media, civil administration, and politics, while aligning with jihadist and extremist groups to support “militarised fascism.”

He stated that Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, Siraiki, Brahui, and other historic nations forcibly incorporated into Pakistan have suffered “relentless state oppression, ethnic persecution, and the systematic denial of basic human rights.”

He alleged that freedom of expression is crushed, political dissent is criminalised, and self-determination movements are silenced by the army. Highlighting the dangers of a “narrow-minded extremist” controlling a nuclear-armed state, Burfat warned that Munir’s nuclear rhetoric exposes a “dangerous disconnect from reality” and an ideological willingness to risk global survival.

He urged the international community, including governments, think tanks, and institutions, to recognise Munir as a direct threat to world peace and impose sanctions that exclude Pakistan’s military leadership from all diplomatic platforms until “extremist elements are removed from power.”

Burfat described the Pakistani army as a “corrupt mafia” and “mercenary killing machine” that is “morally bankrupt” and “a patron of terrorism and fascism,” destabilising both the region and the wider world.

He called on American, European, and Arab leaders to impose restrictions on Munir’s travel and halt all military, economic, and technical assistance to Pakistan’s military establishment.

He warned that supporting Pakistan’s army would “encourage terrorism” and perpetuate the imprisonment of historic nations such as Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtuns “at gunpoint within Pakistan’s artificial borders,” which he said would be seen by history as complicity in their subjugation. 

In his message, Burfat appealed to the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, China, India, Africa, and the Arab world to acknowledge that the “great Sindhu Civilisation” is being kept in bondage through “religious deception and manipulation” in what he termed the “unnatural state of Pakistan.”

He emphasised that Sindhudesh existed historically as an independent nation and called for global action to secure its liberation from what he described as the “terrorist and oppressive state” of Pakistan.

