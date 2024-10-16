Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Justin Trudeau: Some Of Canada’s Opposition MPs Could Be Involved In Foreign Interference

This comes days after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats in connection with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. Canada further alleged that there was a larger effort to target Indian dissidents in the country

Justin Trudeau: Some Of Canada’s Opposition MPs Could Be Involved In Foreign Interference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday (October 16) suggested that certain members of the Conservative Party, the official opposition, may be involved in foreign interference and claimed that the party is not addressing the issue with the seriousness it deserves.

“I have the names of a number of parliamentarians, former parliamentarians and or candidates in the Conservative Party … who are engaged, or are at high risk of, or for whom there is clear intelligence around foreign interference,” he said.

Moments later, he seemed to soften his remarks, suggesting that the information regarding Conservative activities might be “poorly sourced, lacking, or simply claims from one source.”

He did not provide additional information.

When and Where Did Justin Trudeau Make These Comments?

Trudeau made these comments during an independent commission’s investigation into foreign interference in Canadian politics Interestingly, current polls indicate that the Conservatives are likely to outperform Trudeau’s Liberals in the upcoming election, which has to take place by the end of October 2025.

The probe has already received testimony indicating that China and several other countries have attempted to interfere in Canadian politics. Beijing, however,has repeatedly denied these claims.

Trudeau Comments On The Pierre Poilievre Controversy

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has chosen not to seek the security clearance required to access all the intelligence revealed by the investigation. He feels this  would limit his ability to discuss  public hearings. Trudeau mentioned that he had urged the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to inform Poilievre about Conservative members who might be at risk.

Trudeau described Poilievre’s choice to forgo clearance for classified briefings as “bewildering and completely unreasonable.” Representatives for Poilievre were unavailable for immediate comment.

This comes days after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats in connection with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. Canada further alleged that there was a larger effort to target Indian dissidents in the country. In response, India ordered six Canadian diplomats to leave .

MUST READ | Justin Trudeau To Address Press Conference On RCMP’s allegations

 

Filed under

Canada Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Trudeau
Advertisement

Also Read

Amazon Unveils 1st Color Kindle Alongside Exciting New Models – Check Out The Price & Features!

Amazon Unveils 1st Color Kindle Alongside Exciting New Models – Check Out The Price &...

Jelly Roll On His Past Mistakes: I Was A Bad Person In My Thirties

Jelly Roll On His Past Mistakes: I Was A Bad Person In My Thirties

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Spasm

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Spasm

17-Year Old Minor Detained Over Series Of Airline Bomb Threats

17-Year Old Minor Detained Over Series Of Airline Bomb Threats

Is Indian Justice No Longer Blind To Class, Caste And Creed? Supreme Court Reveals New Justice Symbol

Is Indian Justice No Longer Blind To Class, Caste And Creed? Supreme Court Reveals New...

Entertainment

Jelly Roll On His Past Mistakes: I Was A Bad Person In My Thirties

Jelly Roll On His Past Mistakes: I Was A Bad Person In My Thirties

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Spasm

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Health Update After Suffering Back Spasm

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Scary Moment at Jonas Brothers’ Prague Concert, Laser Aimed at Nick Jonas: Here’s What Happened!

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lisa to Hadids: Here’s Top 5 Iconic Looks from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Who Are the Two First Transgender Models Who Walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox