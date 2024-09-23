Kamala Harris Gains Momentum as US Election Approaches, Poll Shows Tight Race with Trump

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears, the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has tightened, with a recent NBC News national poll

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears, the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has tightened, with a recent NBC News national poll highlighting a deadlock. With razor-thin margins between the two candidates, the poll shows a significant surge in Harris’ popularity, marking a major shift in the contest. Harris now holds a narrow lead over Trump, sparking a new wave of optimism for the Democrats.

Harris Takes Lead in New Poll

According to the NBC News poll, Harris leads Trump by 5 points among registered voters, 49% to 44%. This marks the first time the network has shown the Democrats gaining an edge in the race for the White House, with Harris pulling ahead of Trump in what has become a highly contentious battle.

The poll’s findings reflect an extraordinary rise in Harris’ popularity, which has surged by 16 points since July. NBC News pollsters note that this is the largest increase for any political figure in the network’s polling history since President George W. Bush’s surge following the 9/11 attacks. Pollsters attribute Harris’ rise to her perceived competence and mental and physical strength, with many voters seeing her as a more capable presidential candidate.

“This election has shifted dramatically in Harris’ favor,” said Jeff Horwitt, a Democratic pollster who co-conducted the survey. “Where Biden once faced strong headwinds, Harris now finds a clearer path to victory.”

Trump Remains Strong on Economic Issues

Despite Harris’ recent gains, Trump continues to hold a significant advantage on key economic issues such as inflation and immigration. Republican pollster Bill McInturff cautioned that while Harris’ momentum is notable, Trump’s ability to regain support from undecided or wavering Republicans is a factor that cannot be ignored.

“We’ve seen this movie before,” McInturff remarked, referring to Trump’s past success in rallying his base in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. This suggests that Trump’s supporters, who are often deeply loyal, may still play a decisive role as election day approaches.

The poll results indicate that 71% of voters have already made up their minds about their preferred candidate, with only 11% still open to changing their vote. Harris leads on issues such as abortion, temperament, and immigrant rights, while Trump remains strong on matters of the economy, border security, and cost of living—areas that continue to resonate with a substantial portion of the electorate.

Key Voter Demographics Shifting Toward Harris

One of the most significant revelations of the poll is the shift in key voting blocs that have moved in Harris’ favor following President Biden’s exit from the race. Younger voters and Black voters, in particular, have swung heavily towards the vice president, contributing to her rise in the polls.

The poll shows that voters aged 18 to 34, who were almost evenly split between Biden and Trump in July, now overwhelmingly support Harris, with a 23-point lead (57% to 34%). This demographic shift could play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the election, as young voters are often seen as a crucial voting bloc in modern American elections.

Additionally, Harris has seen a dramatic rise in support among Black voters, who now back her by a 78-point margin—up from Biden’s 57-point lead in July. This increase demonstrates her strong appeal within the African American community, which has long been a vital constituency for Democratic candidates.

Female voters have also contributed to Harris’ growing advantage, with the poll showing she has a 21-point lead among women, compared to Biden’s 11-point margin earlier in the race. These numbers suggest that Harris’ candidacy has resonated particularly well with women, who are often key swing voters in U.S. elections.

Latino and Independent Voters Show Mixed Support

While Harris has seen impressive gains among younger and Black voters, the poll shows a more mixed picture when it comes to Latino and independent voters. Latino voters backed Biden 54% to 38% in July, and Harris has maintained a similar lead, with 54% of Latino voters now supporting her, compared to 35% for Trump.

Among independent voters, Biden held a 9-point advantage (39% to 30%) in the July poll, but the latest survey shows that many independents are still hesitant to choose between Harris and Trump. This crucial group may be key to determining the final outcome, as independent voters often shift the balance in tight elections.

A Shifting Landscape as Election Day Approaches

As the U.S. election draws closer, the political landscape continues to evolve. Kamala Harris’ surge in the polls reflects not only her growing appeal among key demographics but also a significant shift in voter sentiment as President Biden steps aside. However, with Trump still maintaining a stronghold on economic issues and the majority of voters having already made their decisions, the race remains far from decided.

Both candidates face the challenge of mobilizing their respective bases and persuading undecided voters in the coming weeks. With just a small margin separating them, every vote will count in what promises to be one of the most closely watched elections in U.S. history.

As Jeff Horwitt aptly put it, “This election has shifted dramatically,” and while Harris currently appears to have the upper hand, Trump’s resilient base may yet prove to be a formidable force in the final stretch.

