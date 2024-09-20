Kamala Harris Joins Oprah Winfrey for ‘Unite for America’ Forum: Key Takeaways and Campaign Focus

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris teamed up with media mogul Oprah Winfrey for a virtual forum titled “Unite for America,” part of Harris’s campaign efforts for the 2024 presidential election. The event, which brought together high-profile celebrities and voters from across the country, served as a platform for Harris to address key issues she did not cover extensively during the first presidential debate hosted by ABC.

The forum attracted major star power, with appearances from Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep, and Ben Stiller, all participating virtually. Their involvement helped amplify Harris’s message, drawing attention to critical topics her campaign is focusing on as she aims to secure the presidency.

Targeting Voters in Battleground States

The event, hosted by Winfrey, was more than just a celebrity gathering—it was a strategic move by Harris’s campaign to engage voters in crucial battleground states. By involving more than 100 online groups supporting her, such as “White Dudes for Harris,” “Latinas for Harris,” and “Cat Ladies for Kamala,” Harris’s team demonstrated its intention to appeal to diverse communities.

This outreach underscores the importance of every vote, particularly in swing states, as Harris continues to expand her base of supporters ahead of the November election.

MUST READ: Hezbollah Suspects Mossad Involvement in Deadly Pager Explosions, Launches Internal Investigation

Tackling Immigration and Gun Violence

During the forum, Harris took a more detailed approach to addressing immigration than she had in previous public appearances. She acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by border patrol agents and the strain illegal immigration places on resources. In addition, she highlighted the growing problem of fentanyl trafficking and committed to reintroducing legislation aimed at tackling these issues—legislation she noted had been previously blocked by former President Donald Trump.

Harris also turned her attention to gun violence, a central issue of her campaign platform. She shared the stage with survivors, including 15-year-old Natalie Griffith, who had been wounded in a school shooting in Georgia. Natalie’s mother delivered an emotional account of the tragedy, moving the virtual audience to tears. Harris underscored the urgency of her gun control policy, stating, “It’s a health care crisis that affects the patient and the profession.”

Championing Abortion Rights Amid Rising Concerns

One of the key issues Harris focused on during the event was abortion rights, an issue that has been front and center since the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Harris was joined by the family of Amber Thurman, who tragically passed away after being forced to wait for medical treatment due to restrictive abortion laws in her state.

Amber’s mother shared her heartbreaking story with the audience, saying, “Amber was not a statistic…she was loved by a family.” Harris used this moment to highlight the dangers of abortion bans and the importance of fighting for women’s reproductive rights in America.

Addressing Election Security and Trump’s Influence

As the discussion turned to the 2024 election, Meryl Streep posed a pressing question to Harris regarding former President Donald Trump and the possibility of him challenging the election results if he were to lose, invoking memories of the events surrounding January 6, 2021. Harris reassured the audience that her team was prepared for any such challenge, stating, “The lawyers are working.”

Harris also emphasized the need for voters to remain vigilant, protect poll workers, and counter misinformation. She urged citizens to take responsibility and ensure their voices are heard through the democratic process. “We need to protect the integrity of the election and make sure everyone exercises their right to vote,” she said.

Oprah Winfrey’s Influence and Harris’s Candid Moments

Throughout the forum, Winfrey facilitated the conversation, offering insights and reflections on Harris’s journey since announcing her candidacy. Winfrey asked Harris if she had noticed any personal change since embarking on the 2024 campaign trail. Harris candidly responded, “I felt a sense of responsibility, to be honest with you, and with that comes a sense of purpose.”

In a lighter moment, Harris admitted to being a gun owner, drawing laughter from the audience. “If somebody breaks into my house, they’re getting shot,” she joked, before quickly adding, “I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later.” The off-the-cuff remark offered a glimpse into Harris’s personality, while also emphasizing her belief in the importance of responsible gun ownership.

As the event drew to a close, Winfrey delivered a passionate call to action for all participants and viewers. “The rah-rah moment is going to end, and then we need to get to work,” Winfrey reminded the audience, encouraging them to remain engaged and committed as the election nears.