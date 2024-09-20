Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

US Court Summons NSA Ajit Doval Over Alleged Plot Against Khalistani Separatist Pannun

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has filed a US lawsuit accusing the Indian government of an assassination plot, leading to summons for top officials.

US Court Summons NSA Ajit Doval Over Alleged Plot Against Khalistani Separatist Pannun

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Khalistani separatist, has filed a civil lawsuit in a US court that claims the Indian government plotted to assassinate him. In response, the District Court for the Southern District of New York has issued a summons requiring the Indian government to reply within 21 days.

Key Individuals Named in the Case

The lawsuit not only targets the Indian government but also several notable figures, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel. Other names mentioned are R&AW agent Vikram Yadav and Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of being involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Context of the Allegations

Pannun, who leads the group Sikhs for Justice and holds dual citizenship in the US and Canada, made the summons public on his social media account. As of now, the Indian government has not responded, and details about the situation remain unverified.

Past Attempts on Pannun’s Life

A Financial Times report indicated that US authorities had previously foiled a plot to kill Pannun last year. This development was confirmed by officials in the Biden administration, shedding light on the seriousness of the accusations against India.

MUST READ: Hezbollah Suspects Mossad Involvement in Deadly Pager Explosions, Launches Internal Investigation

Indian Government’s Response

The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed that this situation is a “matter of concern.” Former MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pointed out that linking an individual to Indian officials in a US court contradicts government policy.

Impact on India-US Relations

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has assured that this issue will not derail the growing relationship between India and the US. He noted that India is conducting its own investigation and emphasized that the US raised the matter to India “in good faith,” given its broader implications.

Legal Situation for Nikhil Gupta

Nikhil Gupta, implicated in the alleged assassination plot, has pleaded not guilty in federal court after being extradited from the Czech Republic. He is described as having a background in intelligence and is currently facing serious legal hurdles related to these allegations.

ALSO READ: Biden to Meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House; Focus on War Strategy and Support

