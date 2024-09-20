Biden to Meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House; Focus on War Strategy and Support

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on September 26, the White House announced.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on September 26, the White House announced. The two leaders will discuss the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, focusing on Kyiv’s military strategy and the continuous support from the U.S. to bolster Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to meet with Zelenskyy during his visit to Washington.

White House Confirms High-Level Meetings

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the meeting, stating, “On Thursday, September 26, President Biden will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at the White House. Vice President Harris will also meet separately with President Zelenskyy at the White House.”

She added, “The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The President and Vice President will emphasize their unshakeable commitment to stand with Ukraine until it prevails in this war.”

Zelenskyy to Present ‘Plan for Victory’

During his meeting with President Biden, Zelenskyy will present Ukraine’s “Plan for Victory.” This strategic outline is expected to guide Ukraine’s efforts to reclaim its occupied territories and end the war. According to the Ukrainian President’s Office, Zelenskyy aims to discuss the specifics of this plan with Biden, seeking continued U.S. backing for Ukraine’s fight for freedom.

“Next week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States. The President of Ukraine will address the UN General Assembly and meet with representatives of American defense and energy companies, and the Ukrainian community,” read a statement from the Ukrainian President’s Office.

The statement added, “Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Joe Biden to present the Plan for Victory. The President of Ukraine expects to discuss the details of this plan as well as the United States’ support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”

Key Discussions with U.S. Congress and Former President Trump

In addition to his meetings with Biden and Harris, Zelenskyy will engage with U.S. congressional representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties. This effort seeks to ensure continued bipartisan support for Ukraine. Notably, he is also expected to meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump during his stay.

U.S. Support for Ukraine: A Continuous Commitment

The U.S. has been providing military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia in 2022. Washington has also imposed numerous economic sanctions on Russia as part of its efforts to weaken the Kremlin’s ability to wage war.

Earlier this month, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed that Biden would meet with Zelenskyy and reiterated that the U.S. is preparing a “substantial” round of additional support for Kyiv. Speaking at the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv via videolink, Sullivan said, “I do think we need a comprehensive strategy for success in this war, and that is what President Zelenskyy says he is bringing.”

Sullivan emphasized the importance of Ukraine being in the “best possible position to prevail” during the remaining months of Biden’s presidency. He added, “President Zelenskyy has said that ultimately this war has to end through negotiations, and we need them to be strong in those negotiations.”

Biden’s Efforts to Strengthen Ukraine’s Position

As the Biden administration approaches its final months, there is an increasing focus on ensuring Ukraine is strategically well-positioned to counter Russia’s advances. Sullivan expressed that recent developments in the region are of “unique concern” and that Biden remains committed to providing comprehensive support to Ukraine.

With Biden’s term coming to an end in January and his decision not to run for re-election, this meeting between the U.S. and Ukrainian leaders comes at a critical time in the war effort.

Zelenskyy to Address the UN General Assembly

As part of his visit to the U.S., Zelenskyy will also deliver an address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. On the sidelines of the assembly, he will meet with world leaders, defense and energy company representatives, and members of the Ukrainian community.

Ukraine’s push for international support remains a priority, as Zelenskyy’s government continues to navigate both the battlefield and diplomatic channels to secure Ukraine’s future in the face of Russian aggression.

