Karachi Police Crackdown: 18 Officers Suspended Over Social Media Activity

The Karachi police have suspended 12 additional officers for violating social media protocols during duty hours, bringing the total number of suspended officers to 18.

Additional Suspensions and Protocol Violations

On Friday, Additional Inspector General Karachi suspended nine male and three female officers for using social media during their shifts. This follows the suspension of six officers a day earlier. The action was part of an ongoing effort to enforce discipline within the force.

IG Sindh Orders Crackdown on Social Media Misuse

Inspector General Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, directed Additional Inspector General Karachi, Zonal Deputy Inspector Generals, and Senior Superintendents of Police to take immediate action against officers using social media platforms like TikTok while on duty. The directive aims to curb the recording and uploading of videos during work hours.

Previous Suspensions and Immediate Actions

Earlier on Thursday, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho had suspended six officers, including two women, for using TikTok while in uniform. The suspensions followed an investigation into inappropriate social media activities, including the creation of vulgar videos and content with double meanings.

IG Sindh Issues Warning and Enforces Strict Policies

IG Sindh has mandated departmental and legal action against officers creating inappropriate content for social media. He emphasized that uploading videos in uniform on any platform is strictly prohibited, with severe penalties for non-compliance. The initiative is part of a broader effort to maintain discipline and professionalism within the police force.

Efforts to Maintain Professionalism and Discipline

The Karachi Police are taking a firm stance against misconduct involving social media misuse during duty hours. This move is part of an ongoing effort to uphold the professionalism expected from its officers and prevent any behavior that undermines the integrity of the force.

