Karoline Leavitt: What The Youngest Press Secretary Said In Her First White House Briefing

Karoline Leavitt, at just 27 years old, made history as the youngest-ever White House Press Secretary during her first briefing on Tuesday. Addressing key issues, she shared updates on New Jersey drones, federal grant freezes, and the administration’s commitment to media freedom and independent journalism.

Karoline Leavitt, at 27 years old, took the helm as the youngest press secretary ever during the first White House press briefing on Tuesday, under the new Trump administration.

Update on New Jersey Drones

During the briefing, Press Secretary Leavitt addressed the issue of drones flying over New Jersey, sharing a statement on behalf of former President Trump.

“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were flown by hobbyists, recreational enthusiasts, and private individuals who enjoy flying drones,” Leavitt read aloud, emphasizing Trump’s direct statement. “In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”

Karoline Leavitt Clarifies Federal Grant Freeze

Leavitt also addressed concerns surrounding the freeze on federal grants, clarifying that the pause would not affect programs intended for individuals. She stressed that the freeze was temporary, aiming to reassure the public about ongoing support.

Karoline Leavitt Emphasizes Support for First Amendment and Independent Media

In a broader statement on media freedom, Leavitt emphasized the administration’s strong belief in the First Amendment, acknowledging the shift in how Americans, particularly younger generations, consume news. “Millions of Americans, especially young people, have moved away from traditional outlets like television and newspapers, choosing instead to get their news from podcasts, blogs, social media, and other independent sources,” she said.

Leavitt reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to the press, stating that efforts would be made to restore press passes to the 440 journalists whose credentials were revoked by the previous administration. “Our team will work diligently to restore the press passes of the 440 journalists whose passes were wrongly revoked by the previous administration,” she noted.

Introducing the New Media Program

In a significant move to broaden the media landscape, Leavitt announced the launch of a New Media Program. This initiative will allow independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for press credentials to cover the White House.

“We’re also opening up this briefing room to new media voices who produce news-related content, and whose outlets are not already represented by one of the seats in this room. We welcome independent journalists,” Leavitt said, signaling a shift towards inclusivity and diversity in White House media access.

