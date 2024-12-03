Kash Patel’s ‘Government Gangsters’ List: Potential Targets Under Trump 2.0 Administration

Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel as the next FBI Director, praising his work and pivotal role in uncovering the "Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax." In his book 'Government Gangsters,' Patel targeted figures like Biden, Comey, and Clinton, advocating for significant reforms.

Donald Trump announced Kash Patel as his choice to be the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI. In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Patel, who is Indian-American, as doing an “incredible job during my first term.” He would replace Christopher Wray, the incumbent FBI Director, if selected.

Patel’s Background and Controversial Views

Patel’s career includes high-profile positions as Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense. Trump also praised Patel for playing a “pivotal role” in “uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax.” Patel has been an outspoken critic of the “Deep State” and has demanded that federal workers perceived as disloyal to Trump be fired. In his book, Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy, published in 2023, Patel proposed measures such as “Fire the top ranks of the F.B.I.,” replacing the national security workforce, and prosecuting journalists and leakers.

Criticism and Concerns

Charles Kupperman, who served as deputy national security adviser under Trump, pointed out the contradiction in Trump’s nomination. “The irony of this is that they all complained about the politicization of the F.B.I., and here Trump is putting in someone who’s going to do just that,” Kupperman said.

Patel’s Vision for Law Enforcement

Trump has been pretty vocal about using the Department of Justice to “go after” political opponents during his second term. Patel has expressed similar sentiment, stating he would exercise law enforcement authority to bring the mainstream media, which Trump calls “the enemies of the people,” under control.

Key Players Patel Threatened in Government Gangsters

Patel attacked numerous prominent figures in Government Gangsters, including:

Top Targets: Joe Biden, President of the United States; Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI; Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State; James Comey, former Director of the FBI; and Robert Mueller, former special counsel.

Other Notables: John Brennan, former Director of the CIA; Bill Barr, former Attorney General; John Bolton, former National Security Adviser; and Merrick Garland, current Attorney General.

Further Criticized Individuals: Andrew McCabe (former deputy FBI director), Lisa Page (former FBI lawyer), and Eric Holder (former Attorney General under Obama).

Patel’s book outlines a wide range of targets, emphasizing his commitment to reshaping the national security landscape and holding individuals accountable for perceived disloyalty to Trump’s agenda.

