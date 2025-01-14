Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Remission: ‘Adjusting To A New Normal Takes Time’

In an Instagram post shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ account, she expressed gratitude to The Royal Marsden hospital for their care over the past year.

Kate Middleton has announced that her cancer is in remission, just days after completing chemotherapy. In an Instagram post shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ account, she expressed gratitude to The Royal Marsden hospital for their care over the past year. Kate also acknowledged the support of those who “quietly walked alongside” her and her husband, Prince William, during this challenging time.

“We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional,” Kate said. She emphasized her appreciation for the outstanding medical care and support she received during her treatment.

In her new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, Kate highlighted her commitment to supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence. She also aims to promote patient and family well-being. “My hope is that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family well-being, we might save many more lives and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer,” she stated.

Kate described the relief of being in remission and the ongoing process of recovery. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she said. Despite the challenges, she looks forward to a fulfilling year ahead, adding, “There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Visit to The Royal Marsden

Kate recently visited The Royal Marsden, the west London hospital where she received treatment. Reflecting on her journey, she shared insights about the challenges of post-treatment recovery. “You think treatment’s finished, crack on with that … daily tasks, but that’s still like a real challenge,” she told staff. She also spoke about the long-term side effects of treatment and the importance of holistic care.

Kate emphasized the significance of continuity in care and the need for support for both patients and their loved ones. “It’s sometimes for the loved ones around us. They need support just as much as I did as the patient,” she remarked. During her visit, Kate expressed her gratitude to hospital staff and met with current patients undergoing treatment. Her experience highlights the vital role of medical professionals and the impact of comprehensive care in the recovery journey.

