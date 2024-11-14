Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Khalistani Activists in Canada Stir Controversy with Anti-Canadian Remarks

Khalistani sympathizers in Canada have sparked a fresh wave of controversy with their latest inflammatory rhetoric, turning their ire on Canadians themselves

Khalistani sympathizers in Canada have sparked a fresh wave of controversy with their latest inflammatory rhetoric, turning their ire not just on India but on Canadians themselves. In a bold act that has caught the attention of both local and international observers, Khalistani supporters have openly referred to Canadians as “invaders” and called for them to “go back to England and Europe.” The provocative comments were made during a viral video of a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ procession in Canada, igniting public outrage and raising concerns about growing Khalistani influence in the country.

The Controversial Video: A Challenge to Canadian Identity

The video, which has since gone viral, shows a group of Khalistani supporters marching during a ‘Nagar Kirtan,’ a religious procession. In the clip, the protesters can be heard chanting, “This is Canada, our own country. You [Canadians] go back,” aimed at the Canadian populace. The nationalist sentiments voiced in the video have sparked widespread backlash, especially among the local population who are now questioning the growing boldness of Khalistani groups within the country.

Indian intelligence sources have labeled the incident as part of a troubling trend, referring to it as the “new normal” in Canada. They claim that Khalistani sympathizers are gradually exerting influence over various aspects of Canadian society, including local communities, law enforcement, and even financial exchanges. “In the absence of proper surveillance, these groups are taking over control from local Canadians too,” said an intelligence official. “Hindus are being asked for money in exchange for protection, and now, even locals are being threatened in their own neighborhoods.”

Strained India-Canada Relations

The video comes amid a backdrop of deepening tensions between India and Canada, a relationship that has soured over the past year, particularly after the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistani activist. India had labeled Nijjar a terrorist, accusing him of supporting separatist activities and violence in India. His death sparked accusations and counterclaims between the two countries, with Canada suggesting possible Indian involvement.

In response to the assassination, Indian intelligence sources have expressed frustration with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of the situation. “Trudeau is behaving in a childish way by accusing India for everything without realizing how he is playing into the hands of the ISI and Khalistanis,” said an intelligence source. “These allegations are damaging bilateral ties and spoiling his personal image.”

Trudeau’s Controversial Comments on India’s Role

The tension between the two countries reached a new high when Prime Minister Trudeau suggested that some members of the Canadian Parliament had informed him about India’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing. However, intelligence officials questioned Trudeau’s statements, urging him to name the MPs involved so that they could respond appropriately. “The Canadian Parliament is full of Khalistani sympathizers, and they have taken Trudeau for a ride,” said an Indian intelligence source. “How can a prime minister, based only on intelligence from a few individuals, publicly blame a country for a murder? Trudeau’s behavior is not that of a responsible leader and has further soured relations between India and Canada.”

The Growing Influence of Khalistani Groups in Canada

The incident also raises concerns about the increasing influence of Khalistani groups within Canadian society. Intelligence officials argue that these groups, with significant backing from certain sections of the Canadian diaspora, are slowly asserting control over local communities and influencing political decisions. In particular, there are reports of harassment and extortion, with Hindu communities being allegedly coerced into paying for protection from these groups.

Sources suggest that in many areas, Khalistani activists are gaining control of local resources and even challenging the authority of Canadian authorities in their own neighborhoods. The growing boldness of these groups, as evidenced by the viral video, suggests that they feel emboldened by both a lack of law enforcement action and the political support they may receive from certain political factions.

Trudeau’s Leadership Under Scrutiny

The backlash against Trudeau’s handling of the situation continues to mount, with political leaders from both India and Canada criticizing his approach to the Khalistani issue. Indian officials have questioned whether Trudeau’s government is doing enough to address the growing influence of Khalistani activists within the country, noting that the prime minister’s public stance could be emboldening these groups.

At the same time, the Canadian government faces increasing pressure from its own citizens to take a stronger stand against Khalistani extremism. Critics argue that Trudeau’s reluctance to take firm action against these groups risks further alienating local communities and undermining Canadian sovereignty.

Filed under

Anti-Canadian Canada India Canada relations Khalistani Activists
