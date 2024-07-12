Kim Kardashian Explores Unconventional Anti-Aging Treatment with Salmon Sperm Facial

Kim Kardashian, renowned entrepreneur and founder of Skims, on the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” that was released on Hulu on July 11, disclosed her experience undergoing a salmon sperm facial in pursuit of a more youthful appearance.

During a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, the 43-year-old celebrity shared details of the unusual treatment, stating, "I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face." Jenner's stunned reaction mirrored the intrigue of viewers as Kardashian delved into her quest for rejuvenation through unconventional means.

Although Kardashian refrained from elaborating on the immediate results of the procedure, her choice reflects a growing interest in non-traditional skincare techniques. Salmon sperm facials which was initially popularized in Korea for their purported benefits such as boosting collagen production, enhancing cell turnover, and addressing pigmentation issues, have garnered attention among celebrities and skincare enthusiasts alike.

Nonetheless, the trend isn’t exclusive to Kardashian; Jennifer Aniston, 55, also explored the treatment and shared her insights in a 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal.