Watch: Jamie Lever's Spot-On Impressions Of Kareena Kapoor, Sridevi And Others Reacting to 'Tauba Tauba' Go Viral

Since the release of this Bollywood song “Tauba Tauba” became a warhorse in music industry. Among fans, the song is quickly listed as favorite for its Punjabi flavor and it already has 39million views on youtube. While the song finds an unprecedented success, comedian Jamie Lever has ridden on its popularity, and shared a video of how accurately she can impersonate some Bollywood celebrities.



The daughter of comic Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever created a style video within which she exaggerated however totally different celebrities would possibly react to the music. Jamie made a video-go-viral where she imitates the unique voices and walls of those mentioned before aside from Kareena Kapoor Khan Farah, Sridevi, Kangana Ranaut along with Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday as well Rakhi Sawant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lever (@its_jamielever)

In her performance, Jamie captures the essence of each celebrity with remarkable accuracy. Her portrayal of Kareena Kapoor Khan includes the actress’s signature phrases like “Oh My God” and “Fab.” She then moves on to director Farah Khan’s deep baritone, followed by the high-pitched voice of the late Sridevi. Jamie also nails the South Bombay accents of Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday, and captures the slightly disapproving tone of Kangana Ranaut. Finally, she mimics Rakhi Sawant with a spot-on rendition of the entertainer’s self-congratulatory style.

Also read: Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant Wedding: Three Falcon-2000 Jets, Over 100 Private Planes Hired For The Big Day

Social Media Reactions

The video has resonated deeply with audiences, garnering over 1 million likes on Instagram within a day and more than 10 million views in total. Social media users have showered Jamie with praise for her comedic talent and accuracy. One Instagram user commented, “I have never seen Kareena’s impression so well.” Another noted,“Including Sridevi in this was WILD.” Additional comments included,“This reel deserves an award! You are incredible.” Showering one more praise, an Instagram user wrote, “Such a crappy day today and you cheered me up.”

“Tauba Tauba” itself continues to dominate the music charts. Written, composed, and performed by emerging Punjabi artist Karan Aujla, the song is a key highlight of the upcoming Bollywood film “Bad Newz,” set for release on July 19, 2024. Choreographed by Bosco Martis, the dance sequences performed by Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri have been particularly praised, contributing to the song’s widespread appeal.