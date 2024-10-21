Home
King Charles Confronted by Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe in Australia

During King Charles’ recent visit to Australia, tensions flared as Senator Lidia Thorpe publicly confronted the monarch and his representation of colonial power. Her passionate remarks reflected deep-seated frustrations regarding Indigenous rights, sovereignty, and the need for a treaty.

A Direct Confrontation

As security personnel escorted Thorpe away from the event, she voiced her demands loud and clear: “You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist.” Her fervent protests continued as she was led out, declaring, “This is not your land. You are not my king. You are not our king.” Dressed in a striking long possum skin coat, she further emphasized her dissent with the exclamation, “Fuck the colony,” as she was ushered from the hall back into the foyer.

Inside the Great Hall, the atmosphere was charged as Thorpe turned her back on a large screen displaying King Charles during the official welcome and the playing of the national anthem. This act of defiance set the tone for the events that followed.

The Royal Welcome

Before King Charles addressed the audience, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton welcomed him and Camilla to Parliament House, expressing gratitude for their presence in both prosperous and challenging times. Albanese took a moment to reflect on the honor of leading the Australian delegation at the King’s coronation, acknowledging the monarch’s engagement on pressing issues such as climate change and reconciliation.

“You have shown great respect for Australians, even during times where we’ve debated the future of our own constitutional arrangements and the nature of our relationship with the crown,” Albanese remarked. He underscored the importance of evolving relationships, stating, “Nothing stands still.”

Thorpe’s Vision for Australia

Earlier that day, Thorpe had released a statement advocating for Australia to transition into a republic while simultaneously establishing a treaty with First Nations peoples. She argued that there remains “unfinished business that we need to resolve before this country can become a republic.”

“As First Peoples, we never ceded our sovereignty over this land. The crown invaded this country, has not sought treaty with First Peoples, and committed a genocide of our people. King Charles is not the legitimate sovereign of these lands. Any move towards a republic must not continue this injustice. Treaty must play a central role in establishing an independent nation,” she asserted, highlighting the need for acknowledgment and reparative measures for Indigenous communities.

