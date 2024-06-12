Kuwait Fire Tragedy: 40 Indians Killed, 50 Injured In Building Fire Housing 195 Workers

Amid the massive fire accident in Kuwait, over 40 people lost their lives and 50 people were hospitalized on Wednesday. Informing that five Indians were also among the ones who were killed. Reports state that several Indian nationals are feared to be among the casualties of the tragic fire engulfing the massive building. According to reports, the fire started early morning in the lower kitchen that rapidly began to spread capturing several individuals. A report by Onmanorama shared that among the five Indians who died in the blaze were the individuals from Kerala. More details are awaited on the rest of the casualties. Extremely shocking 🚨Kuwait 📍 Over 40 Indian nationals killed in massive Labour Camp fire in Kuwait ‼️@DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/pF0fd4vzIT — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) June 12, 2024

Union Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr S Jaishankar extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. On X, he wrote, “Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard.”

Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2024

Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India to Kuwait visited Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where 11 workers injured in today’s fire have been admitted. 10 of them are expected to be released today & one in hospital is reportedly stable. He met with patients still in the hospital & assured… pic.twitter.com/ik7vmWHgXU — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

The NBTC group, led by Malayali businessman KG Abraham, owns the building that housed around 195 laborers, including individuals from Kerala and Tamil. Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait established an emergency helpline number (965-65505246) for updates and assistance.

Concurrently, reports from KUNA indicated that the fire has been controlled, with investigations underway to determine the cause.

A senior police commander noted that the building accommodated a significant number of workers, with many being rescued. Tragically, fatalities resulted from smoke inhalation.

While cautioning against overcrowded living conditions for workers, the commander refrained from providing specific details regarding their employment or nationality.

ALSO READ: New Report Suggests UK, Schengen Countries Are Minting Millions From Rejected Visa Applications

Show Full Article