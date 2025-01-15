Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
LA Mayor Karen Bass’s Attendance At A Cocktail Party In Ghana During Wildfires Sparks Debate

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has come under fire after it was revealed she was attending a cocktail party in Ghana as deadly wildfires erupted in the Pacific Palisades.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has come under fire after it was revealed she was attending a cocktail party in Ghana as deadly wildfires erupted in the Pacific Palisades. The incident has drawn sharp criticism, with many questioning the mayor’s priorities during a crisis back home.

Mayor Bass Attended Event in Ghana Amid Growing Wildfire Crisis

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Mayor Bass was in Accra, Ghana, attending a cocktail party at the residence of the U.S. ambassador when the wildfire first broke out. The event took place on January 7 at approximately 8 p.m. local time, just hours before evacuation orders were issued in Los Angeles around noon Pacific Standard Time.

Bass had traveled to Ghana on January 4 as part of a delegation organized by the Biden administration to attend the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama. While she was overseas, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued increasingly dire warnings about an impending windstorm, which heightened the risk of wildfires in Southern California.

Bass Returns to Los Angeles After Over 24 Hours

Mayor Bass returned to Los Angeles on January 8 at around 11 a.m. via a military flight, more than 24 hours after the wildfire first ignited. During her time in Ghana, several photos emerged showing her smiling, posing, and engaging with attendees at the cocktail party. Critics have pointed to these images as evidence that the mayor failed to prioritize her responsibilities back home during a time of crisis.

Public Outcry Over Bass’s Overseas Trip

The revelation of Mayor Bass’s whereabouts during the wildfires has sparked widespread backlash, particularly because of a statement she made during her campaign. Bass had previously assured voters that, if elected mayor, she would refrain from traveling abroad to focus on managing the city.

Many residents and political analysts are questioning her decision to attend the event in Ghana despite the worsening conditions in Los Angeles. Critics argue that her absence undermined confidence in her ability to handle emergencies effectively.

Mayor Bass’s Response Sparks Controversy

In a CBS News interview, Mayor Bass was confronted about her decision to travel overseas. Reporter Jonathan Vigliotti asked her directly, “Looking back, would you have taken that trip overseas?” Initially, Bass attempted to deflect, saying, “You know, I am gonna focus today on what we…” before Vigliotti pressed her to answer. At that point, a visibly uncomfortable Bass responded with a curt “No” and abruptly ended the interview.

The exchange, which was widely shared online, further fueled public frustration, with many interpreting her response as an admission of poor judgment.

Political Repercussions for Mayor Bass

The incident has raised questions about Mayor Bass’s leadership during critical moments. While some of her supporters argue that the trip was part of a broader diplomatic effort, others believe it showcased a lack of foresight and prioritization. Political analysts warn that this controversy could have long-term consequences for her tenure as mayor, especially given the public’s sensitivity to leadership during natural disasters.

