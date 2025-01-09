Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
LA Wildfires Is The Worst In Its History: Joe Biden

President Joe Biden has called the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles the most devastating in California’s history, pledging enhanced federal support to combat the crisis and assist those affected. Speaking at a White House briefing on Thursday, Biden described the situation as a “nightmare” for residents and commended firefighters for their bravery in confronting the flames.

“This is the most widespread, devastating fire in California’s history,” Biden stated, emphasizing the federal government’s commitment to aid recovery efforts. He announced that the government would cover 100% of disaster-related costs for the first 180 days, following a request from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The wildfires have claimed at least five lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and displaced countless residents in Los Angeles. To bolster firefighting efforts, Biden announced the deployment of 400 federal firefighters, 30 aircraft, and 500 wildfire clearance personnel from the Pentagon.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a California native, described the fires as “apocalyptic” and expressed concern over reports of insurance companies canceling coverage for affected families.

Biden also countered misinformation regarding the firefighting efforts. He dismissed claims by President-elect Donald Trump that water shortages were hampering operations, clarifying that power outages—caused by utility companies shutting down electricity to prevent equipment from sparking new fires—were the primary issue affecting water pumps.

Trump, who is set to be inaugurated for his second term on January 20, has criticized Biden and Governor Newsom, using the wildfires to launch political attacks.

Biden canceled a planned trip to Rome to oversee the federal government’s response to the disaster, signaling the administration’s prioritization of this crisis. “The people of Los Angeles are living through unimaginable hardship,” Biden said. “We stand with them and will continue to provide the resources and support they need to recover.”

Also Read: In Pics, Devastating Satellite Image Of LA Wildfire Engulfing The City

Joe biden LA Wildfire

