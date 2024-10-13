Home
Monday, October 14, 2024
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession at Trump Rally

Deputies at a checkpoint engaged a driver of a black SUV near Donald Trump's rally, according to law enforcement officials.

Las Vegas Man Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession at Trump Rally

Law enforcement officials reported that deputies assigned to former President Donald Trump’s rally engaged with a driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint around 5 PM on Saturday. The driver, identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller from Las Vegas, was subsequently taken into custody.

Firearms and Bail Information

Authorities discovered that Miller was in unlawful possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine. Following his arrest, Miller was released later that evening after posting a $5,000 bail. The rally took place at Calhoun Ranch in Riverside County, located just outside Coachella.

More details awaited

donald trump Former President Illegal Firearm Possession Las Vegas Man trump rally
