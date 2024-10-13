Las Vegas Man Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession at Trump Rally

Deputies at a checkpoint engaged a driver of a black SUV near Donald Trump's rally, according to law enforcement officials.

Law enforcement officials reported that deputies assigned to former President Donald Trump’s rally engaged with a driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint around 5 PM on Saturday. The driver, identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller from Las Vegas, was subsequently taken into custody.

Firearms and Bail Information

Authorities discovered that Miller was in unlawful possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine. Following his arrest, Miller was released later that evening after posting a $5,000 bail. The rally took place at Calhoun Ranch in Riverside County, located just outside Coachella.

More details awaited