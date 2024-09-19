Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts: 20 Killed, Over 450 Injured As Israel Declares A New Phase Of War

Walkie-talkies and solar equipment detonated in Beirut and other areas of Lebanon on Wednesday, marking a seemingly coordinated second wave of attacks.

Walkie-talkies and solar equipment detonated in Beirut and other areas of Lebanon on Wednesday, marking a seemingly coordinated second wave of attacks. This occurred just a day after pagers associated with Hezbollah exploded, according to state media and officials from the group. The Health Ministry reported that at least 20 people were killed and over 450 injured in this latest wave.

These attacks, widely attributed to Israeli forces targeting Hezbollah, have resulted in civilian casualties and heightened fears of an escalation into full-scale war between the two parties.

Conflict was entering a new phase: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

During a address to Israeli troops, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that the conflict was entering a new phase that would demand courage and determination. While he did not refer specifically to the recent explosions, he commended the effectiveness of Israel’s military and security forces.

Witnesses at a funeral in Beirut for three Hezbollah members and a child killed in the previous day’s blasts reported hearing several explosions. In Sidon, reports mentioned damage to a car and a mobile phone store due to the blasts, and a girl was injured when a solar energy system exploded in the south, as reported by the state news agency.

Read More: Saudi Ambassador Warns: Middle East ‘Is Closest To Regional War Since 1970s’

Lebanon in shock and anger

The country remains in a state of shock and anger following Tuesday’s bombings, which resulted in at least 12 deaths, including two children, and nearly 2,800 injuries.

The second wave of attacks raised further concerns about the indiscriminate nature of the casualties, as hundreds of blasts occurred wherever the pager users happened to be—whether at home, in vehicles, or in public places, often with family or bystanders present. While the pagers were used by Hezbollah members, it was unclear who was in possession of them when they detonated, leading to many of the casualties being civilians involved in Hezbollah’s extensive community services.

Among those killed in the Tuesday attacks were at least two health workers. Many individuals affiliated with Hezbollah work in various support roles, and it remains uncertain how many of them had access to pagers.

U.N. human rights chief called for independent investigation into the Lebanon explosions

The U.N. human rights chief has called for an independent investigation into the explosions, expressing concern about the profound fear and terror they have instigated.

An emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council regarding the situation in Lebanon has been scheduled for Friday afternoon, requested by Algeria, a member of the council.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran and recognized as Lebanon’s most powerful military force, has engaged in daily exchanges of fire with Israeli forces since October 8, following a deadly Hamas-led attack in southern Israel that triggered the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Both sides have experienced significant casualties, and tens of thousands have been displaced.

Hezbollah reported conducting three strikes on northern Israel Wednesday, with at least one occurring after the latest explosions in Lebanon.

Israeli leaders have warned of possible escalations against Hezbollah in recent weeks, aiming to halt the cross-border hostilities to enable civilians to return to their homes. Israeli military movements toward the Lebanon border have increased as a precaution.

Israel plans for further actions against Hezbollah

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top security officials, the army chief indicated that plans for further actions against Hezbollah are underway, although no major offensive decision has been made yet.

Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, is anticipated to address the public in a significant speech on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the U.S. is still evaluating how the events in Lebanon might impact cease-fire negotiations in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The pager bombings seem to be part of a sophisticated operation that experts believe may have involved Israel infiltrating the supply chain and rigging pagers with explosives before they were delivered to Lebanon, although conclusive evidence is lacking.

Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company, stated it authorized a Hungary-based firm to use its name on devices sent to Hezbollah, but Hungarian officials clarified that the pagers never passed through Hungary and that the firm merely acted as an intermediary.

Lebanon mourns casualties

As the new bombings occurred, Lebanese citizens were mourning the previous day’s casualties. Two explosions disrupted a funeral for two Hezbollah fighters, a child, and a paramedic in southern Beirut. Amidst the chaos, a senior Hezbollah figure assured mourners that Israel would face consequences for its actions.

Israeli drones hovered over the scene as thousands participated in the funeral procession. One grieving woman expressed her determination to persevere, stating that they would not lose hope or surrender as long as they lived.

A Hezbollah official confirmed that walkie-talkies used by the group exploded across the country on Wednesday, while the state news agency reported solar energy systems exploding in various areas, injuring at least one girl.

Also Read: Iran Sent Hacked Trump Campaign Info To Biden Campaign Staffers, Says FBI