LGBTQ+ Crackdown? Russian Man Arrested Over Running Gay Travel Agency Found Dead In His Cell

A Russian man accused of running a travel agency catering to gay customers was found dead while in custody in Moscow, rights organization OVD-Info reported on Sunday. The incident occurs amidst an intensifying crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in Russia.

The man, identified as Andrei Kotov, was the director of “Men Travel,” a travel agency. He faced charges of “organizing extremist activity and participating in it”, according to OVD-Info, which monitors politically motivated arrests.

Authorities informed Kotov’s lawyer that he had died by suicide early Sunday in his pretrial detention cell. However, prior to his death, independent media outlet Mediazona revealed that Kotov had denied the charges.

During a court hearing, he claimed that law enforcement officers beat him and used electric shocks during his arrest, despite him offering no resistance.

LGBTQ+ Crackdown in Russia

Kotov’s death comes in the wake of increased suppression of LGBTQ+ rights in Russia. Over a year ago, the Russian Supreme Court declared “the international LGBT movement” as extremist, effectively criminalizing LGBTQ+ activism. This ruling has exposed individuals associated with the LGBTQ+ community to potential prosecution and imprisonment, creating an environment of fear and intimidation.

The LGBTQ+ community in Russia has faced mounting legal and societal pressures over the past decade. This intensified further after Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine in 2022.

President Vladimir Putin has framed the conflict as a confrontation with the West, accusing it of undermining Russia’s “traditional family values” through the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights.

Kotov’s death underscores the growing risks faced by LGBTQ+ individuals and advocates under the country’s increasingly restrictive policies.

