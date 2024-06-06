Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Hails Strong India-US Bond Amid Congratulations from Global Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, expressing gratitude for his warm felicitations and appreciation of India’s democratic values. Modi emphasized that the enduring partnership between India and the US will continue to serve as a force for global good, benefitting humanity at large.

In a social media post, PM Modi wrote, “Happy to receive a call from my friend President @JoeBiden. Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for Indian democracy. Conveyed that the India-US Comprehensive Global Partnership is poised to witness many new landmarks in the years to come. Our partnership will continue to be a force for global good for the benefit of humanity.”

Earlier, President Biden congratulated PM Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He underscored the growing friendship between the two nations, expressing optimism about unlocking a shared future brimming with potential.

Biden shared on social media, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.”

Joining in the chorus of well-wishers, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his congratulations to PM Modi and the NDA. He affirmed the US’s commitment to advancing the partnership between the two nations, commending the millions of voters who exercised their democratic rights.

“Congratulations to @narendramodi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections. The US looks forward to advancing our partnership with the Indian government and commends the estimated 650 million voters who exercised their right to vote,” Blinken shared on social media.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results, announced by the Election Commission of India, saw the BJP securing 240 seats and the Congress 99. Despite falling short of the majority mark by 32 seats, the BJP’s third consecutive victory marked a significant moment in India’s political landscape.

Leaders from neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka and beyond, including Denmark, Taiwan, Ukraine, Malaysia, and Spain, also extended their congratulations to PM Modi on his historic win. They expressed eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties and collaborate on global challenges.

The unanimous resolution passed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to re-elect Narendra Modi as their leader further underscored the confidence and support bestowed upon him by coalition partners. During the meeting, NDA leaders lauded Modi’s leadership and vision for a developed India, affirming their commitment to partnering in the nation’s progress.