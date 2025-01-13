Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Los Angeles Wildfire: How The Smoke Affects Body

As Los Angeles grapples with devastating wildfires, survivors are not only dealing with the destruction of their homes but also facing hidden health risks linked to the wildfire smoke. Experts warn that the fine particles in wildfire smoke can cause serious long-term physical and mental health consequences.

Los Angeles Wildfire: How The Smoke Affects Body

The wildfires ravaging Los Angeles have caused severe damage to homes and tragically claimed lives. However, survivors face more than just the immediate destruction—there are also significant, and often hidden, health risks linked to exposure to wildfire smoke.

The Dangers of Wildfire Smoke

Wildfire smoke contains a “complex mixture” of fine particles known as PM2.5, which are tiny enough to pose health risks even with short-term exposure. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), these particles, which are 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter, can enter the body through the nose and mouth.

“Your nose and mouth are entry points into your body,” Ferrer told Fox News Digital. “The smoke you are breathing gets caught inside your sinuses, and if you’re exposed a lot, some of that will start to irritate the lining and lead to inflammation.”

Health Impacts of Prolonged Exposure to Wildfire Smoke

A board-certified internal medicine physician in Seattle, warned that exposure to wildfire smoke could have serious long-term effects. “The smoke can penetrate through lung tissue and enter the bloodstream,” he noted, highlighting the potential for internal damage.

People exposed to wildfire smoke may experience a range of symptoms, including burning eyes, sore throat, cough, sinus issues, fatigue, headaches, chest pain, shortness of breath, and brain fog, according to Dr. Perlmutter. Additionally, long-term exposure can worsen pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis.

“The smoke can worsen pre-existing respiratory conditions like asthma or emphysema.” He also warned that insufficient oxygen levels resulting from wildfire smoke could trigger severe cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes.

The Broader Health Implications Including Mental Health

Beyond respiratory and cardiovascular concerns, Dr. Perlmutter pointed out that wildfire smoke is also linked to an increased risk of brain dysfunction and other long-term health issues. Certain groups are particularly vulnerable to the effects of wildfire smoke, including individuals with underlying heart and lung diseases, the elderly, infants, and young children.

The health impact of wildfires is not just physical—it can also affect mental well-being. A study published in Nature Mental Health, which revealed a significant mental health impact on Californians exposed to wildfires. “People may feel anxiety over being displaced or fear of losing their homes,” Siegel noted. “This may lead to them being unable to sleep.” He also pointed to the increased risk of falls and other injuries in areas severely damaged by the fires, where people may be navigating dangerous environments.

Also Read: Los Angeles Wildfires Leave 24 Dead; Thousands of Homes Charred

Filed under

Los Angeles Wildfires

Advertisement

Also Read

Stay Stylish This Winter with Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale – Up to 80% Off!

Stay Stylish This Winter with Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale – Up to 80% Off!

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside...

Zomato Shares Take A Hit This Year, What Investors Should Do – Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Zomato Shares Take A Hit This Year, What Investors Should Do – Buy, Sell, Or...

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes In Income Tax Slabs, Increased Standard Deduction, And Section 80C Limit – Key Expectations

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes In Income Tax Slabs, Increased Standard Deduction, And Section 80C Limit...

Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At Least 4 Kids’

Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At...

Entertainment

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox