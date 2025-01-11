Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Los Angeles Wildfire: Investigators Probe Role of Southern California Edison

Fire agencies are investigating the possibility that utility infrastructure owned by Southern California Edison (SCE) played a role in sparking the Hurst fire, which is still burning in Sylmar, a Los Angeles suburb

Los Angeles Wildfire: Investigators Probe Role of Southern California Edison

Fire agencies are investigating the possibility that utility infrastructure owned by Southern California Edison (SCE) played a role in sparking the Hurst fire, which is still burning in Sylmar, a Los Angeles suburb. The utility company, a unit of Edison International, confirmed the inquiry on Friday but stressed that no conclusions have been reached.

In a filing to its regulators, SCE revealed that a downed conductor was found at a tower linked to its Eagle Rock-Sylmar 220 kV circuit. “SCE does not know whether the damage observed occurred before or after the start of the fire,” the utility clarified.

Timeline of the Hurst Wildfires

According to preliminary data, the circuit experienced a relay at 10:11 p.m. on January 7. This aligns closely with the reported start time of the Hurst fire at approximately 10:10 p.m. The utility’s records are now part of the ongoing investigation into the fire’s origin.

The Hurst fire, which has already consumed over 770 acres in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley northwest of Los Angeles, is currently 77% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Insurance Notices and Potential Connections in the Wildfires

SCE disclosed that it had received preservation notices from insurance companies concerning another ongoing blaze, the Eaton fire. However, the utility emphasized that no fire agencies have officially linked its infrastructure to the fires in the area.

Edison International has not yet provided additional comments on these developments.

Devastation Across Southern California Due To Wildfires

The Hurst fire is just one of several devastating wildfires in the region. More than 10,000 structures have been destroyed, and nearly 30,000 acres have been scorched by five major fires. The impact has been catastrophic, with private forecaster AccuWeather estimating damages and economic losses between $135 billion and $150 billion.

These fires have not only destroyed homes and businesses but are also expected to lead to higher homeowners’ insurance costs, adding another layer of hardship for affected residents.

Investigations into the Wildfires Continue

As containment efforts progress, fire agencies and investigators remain focused on identifying the causes of these fires. SCE’s utility infrastructure, including the downed conductor in Sylmar, will be closely examined to determine its role, if any, in sparking the Hurst fire.

While SCE maintains that no conclusions have been drawn, the investigation’s findings could have significant implications for the utility company and the region’s ongoing recovery efforts.

ALSO READ | LA Wildfires Poised to Become Costliest Disaster in US History, Here Is The Estimated Loss

Filed under

Los Angeles wildfire Southern California Edison

Advertisement

Also Read

Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Sculptor Jaideep Apte

Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Sculptor Jaideep Apte

Imran Khan Approaches Lahore HC For Bail In May 9 Cases

Imran Khan Approaches Lahore HC For Bail In May 9 Cases

Germany: AfD Launches Election Campaign Amid Protests Ahead Of Elections

Germany: AfD Launches Election Campaign Amid Protests Ahead Of Elections

Hyderabad Court Relaxes Allu Arjun’s Bail Conditions, Grants Permission To Travel Abroad

Hyderabad Court Relaxes Allu Arjun’s Bail Conditions, Grants Permission To Travel Abroad

Honda Elevate Black Edition Arrives In India: Price, Features, And More

Honda Elevate Black Edition Arrives In India: Price, Features, And More

Entertainment

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox