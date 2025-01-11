Los Angeles Wildfire: Investigators Probe Role of Southern California Edison

Fire agencies are investigating the possibility that utility infrastructure owned by Southern California Edison (SCE) played a role in sparking the Hurst fire, which is still burning in Sylmar, a Los Angeles suburb

Fire agencies are investigating the possibility that utility infrastructure owned by Southern California Edison (SCE) played a role in sparking the Hurst fire, which is still burning in Sylmar, a Los Angeles suburb. The utility company, a unit of Edison International, confirmed the inquiry on Friday but stressed that no conclusions have been reached.

In a filing to its regulators, SCE revealed that a downed conductor was found at a tower linked to its Eagle Rock-Sylmar 220 kV circuit. “SCE does not know whether the damage observed occurred before or after the start of the fire,” the utility clarified.

Timeline of the Hurst Wildfires

According to preliminary data, the circuit experienced a relay at 10:11 p.m. on January 7. This aligns closely with the reported start time of the Hurst fire at approximately 10:10 p.m. The utility’s records are now part of the ongoing investigation into the fire’s origin.

The Hurst fire, which has already consumed over 770 acres in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley northwest of Los Angeles, is currently 77% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Insurance Notices and Potential Connections in the Wildfires

SCE disclosed that it had received preservation notices from insurance companies concerning another ongoing blaze, the Eaton fire. However, the utility emphasized that no fire agencies have officially linked its infrastructure to the fires in the area.

Edison International has not yet provided additional comments on these developments.

Devastation Across Southern California Due To Wildfires

The Hurst fire is just one of several devastating wildfires in the region. More than 10,000 structures have been destroyed, and nearly 30,000 acres have been scorched by five major fires. The impact has been catastrophic, with private forecaster AccuWeather estimating damages and economic losses between $135 billion and $150 billion.

These fires have not only destroyed homes and businesses but are also expected to lead to higher homeowners’ insurance costs, adding another layer of hardship for affected residents.

Investigations into the Wildfires Continue

As containment efforts progress, fire agencies and investigators remain focused on identifying the causes of these fires. SCE’s utility infrastructure, including the downed conductor in Sylmar, will be closely examined to determine its role, if any, in sparking the Hurst fire.