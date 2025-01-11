Los Angeles Wildfires: Australia Offers Support As California Faces Crisis

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian citizen who may have been impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian citizen who may have been impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. A DFAT spokesperson confirmed this but declined to share further details, citing privacy concerns.

In a statement, the department assured that the Australian Consulate-General in Los Angeles is actively monitoring the wildfires and keeping track of evacuation orders and warnings.

“We encourage Australians to keep informed and stay safe by following the advice of local authorities and subscribing to Smarttraveller for updates,” the spokesperson added.

Immediate Evacuation Orders in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) issued a new immediate evacuation order on Friday evening for areas affected by the Palisades Fire. The order applies to the following zones:

Sunset Boulevard north to Encino Reservoir

405 Freeway west to Mandeville Canyon

This area was previously under an evacuation warning but has now been upgraded to an immediate evacuation.

Public Health Emergency Declared in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has declared a local health emergency, citing the widespread impacts of the wildfires combined with strong winds. Hazardous smoke and particulate matter released by the fires have severely degraded air quality, posing significant risks to public health.

The department issued guidelines urging people in areas with heavy smoke or ash to wear N95 or P100 masks if they need to be outside for extended periods.

“The fires, coupled with strong winds, have severely degraded air quality by releasing hazardous smoke and particulate matter, posing immediate and long-term risks to public health,” the department stated.

Governor Newsom Calls for Unity Amid Los Angeles Crisis

California Governor Gavin Newsom addressed the crisis in a heartfelt video, emphasizing the need for collaboration and de-politicization of natural disaster response. He urged the incoming U.S. president to visit California and witness the magnitude of the wildfires’ impact firsthand.

“Do the right thing. This is an emergency,” Newsom said. “We can have our differences of opinion on various issues, but when it comes to emergency response, friction only hurts those we are trying to help.”

He highlighted the struggles of residents affected by the fires:

“You’ve got kids right now – they don’t have money for baby formula, and we’re trying to get them disaster assistance. You have folks in hotel rooms who only have enough money for tonight. They don’t know if their homes are still standing or not.”

Collaboration Between State and Federal Agencies

Newsom acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and called for continued collaboration with Washington, D.C., to rebuild devastated communities.

“I want [the next president] to have the spirit of the current president and have the backs of people so we can recover,” he said.