Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has reportedly been deeply moved by the overwhelming support he’s received from fans while in prison.

Mangione, who was arrested following a five-day manhunt and has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, has become an internet sensation, with fans sending him thousands of donations and hundreds of letters.

Luigi Mangione’s Court Appearance and Plea

On December 23, Mangione pleaded not guilty to state murder and terrorism charges related to the fatal shooting of Brian Thompson on December 4. His court appearance followed a highly-publicized “perp walk” that garnered widespread media attention. New paparazzi photos of Mangione, showing off a fresh haircut and groomed facial hair, fueled online discussions about his “glow up” while in custody.

Despite the gravity of his charges, Mangione has reportedly been generous with his newfound wealth, sharing donations with fellow inmates. Sources close to him revealed that he has become aware of the viral internet reaction to his arrest, including memes and fan support, which left him “shocked and really choked up.”

Luigi Mangione’s Rising Fandom

An insider mentioned that Mangione, though used to attention, is now overwhelmed by the scale of his fanbase. The outpouring of support has reportedly given him reassurance and confidence that he will be okay.

His awareness of the attention he’s receiving from both men and women has left him “moved” by his newfound status.

Mangione’s sudden popularity in prison has been noticeable, with fellow inmates reportedly helping him achieve his polished look before his extradition hearing. The insider explained that his “glow up” was the result of support from inmates, which included a haircut and grooming that is typically not allowed in prison. His rise to hero status has made his time in custody more manageable, according to sources close to him.

Mangione now faces 20 charges in federal court, and prosecutors are seeking a life sentence.