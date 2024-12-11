FACT CHECK: Did Burger King Really Tweet ‘We Don’t Snitch’ After Luigi Mangione’s Arrest From McDonald’s?

Following Mangione's arrest, a fake social media post from Burger King went viral. The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), humorously suggested that Burger King would not have involved the police in the incident.

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was arrested on Monday at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The arrest followed a tip from a customer who recognized Mangione from surveillance images. Initially detained for possession of an unlicensed firearm, Mangione now faces murder charges after a court appearance.

Social Media Backlash and Fake Burger King Post

Following Mangione’s arrest, a fake social media post from Burger King went viral. The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), humorously suggested that Burger King would not have involved the police in the incident.

The post read, “We don’t snitch,” accompanied by a comment about Mangione’s mistake of choosing McDonald’s. The post gained significant attention, with over 5.9 million views, but it was later revealed to be a fabricated screenshot.

Facts Behind the Fake Post

The Burger King post in question was proven to be a fake, created using an online screenshot generator.

The font, date, and time in the image did not match authentic posts from X, and the terms “Retweets” and “Quote Tweets” were used, which have not been part of the platform since Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X in 2023. Further investigation revealed no evidence of the post on Burger King’s official account.

Luigi Mangione shouldn’t have gone to McDonald’s. pic.twitter.com/vlGc2o2hVd — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 9, 2024

Luigi Mangione’s Arrest at McDonald’s

New photos released by Pennsylvania State Police show Mangione at the McDonald’s where he was arrested. In the images, he is seen eating a hash brown while wearing a mustard-colored beanie and dark jacket. Mangione had removed his blue face mask during the arrest.

The arrest of Mangione and the ongoing investigation into Thompson’s death have continued to make headlines across media outlets.

