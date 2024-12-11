Where Is Yoon Suk Yeol’s Office Located? South Korean President’s Office Raided Over Martial Law

The martial law decree announced on December 3 has become the focal point of the investigation. Police forces were deployed to prevent lawmakers from voting on the decree.

South Korean authorities have raided the presidential office as part of a criminal investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief declaration of martial law, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The raid, conducted by the Special Investigation Team, targeted the Presidential Office, National Police Agency, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and the National Assembly Security Service.

President Yoon Faces Insurrection Charges

President Yoon Suk Yeol is under investigation for insurrection-related charges connected to his imposition of martial law. However, he has not been arrested or officially questioned.

The inquiry has led to the detention of two senior police officials:

Cho Ji Ho, Commissioner General of the National Police Agency.

Kim Bong-sik, Chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

Both are being questioned about their role in deploying police forces to block lawmakers from entering parliament on December 3, the night martial law was suddenly imposed.

Where Is Yoon Suk Yeol’s Office Located?

Yoon was sworn in as President on May 10, 2022, during a ceremony held outside the National Assembly. Prior to his inauguration, on March 20, 2022, he revealed plans to relocate the presidential office to the Ministry of National Defense building in Seoul’s Yongsan District. Meanwhile, the Blue House was repurposed as a public park, officially opening to visitors on May 10, 2022.

New Impeachment Motion Expected

The Democratic Party has announced plans to introduce a new impeachment motion against Yoon on Saturday. This follows a failed attempt earlier due to a boycott by the ruling party.

Despite the political uncertainty, the opposition party is determined to proceed with the vote, raising questions about Yoon’s ability to remain in office.

Political and Economic Fallout

The controversy surrounding Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration has led to significant consequences, including:

Political Paralysis: The issue has stalled governmental processes.

Disrupted Foreign Policy: Diplomatic relations have been impacted.

Market Instability: Financial markets have shown signs of turbulence.

Observers are questioning whether Yoon can complete his term amid the growing challenges.

Following the failed impeachment attempt, the leader of Yoon’s conservative party proposed sidelining him to facilitate a smooth transition toward early elections. However, critics argue that such a plan is unconstitutional, as South Korea’s Constitution mandates impeachment as the sole means of suspending presidential powers.

The Defense Ministry reaffirmed that Yoon retains full command over South Korea’s armed forces, emphasizing the legal challenges to bypassing impeachment procedures.

Backdrop of December 3 Martial Law Declaration

The martial law decree announced on December 3 has become the focal point of the investigation. Police forces were deployed to prevent lawmakers from voting on the decree.

The unfolding situation continues to dominate South Korea’s political landscape, with both domestic and international implications.

By addressing these developments, this article provides a comprehensive overview of the situation, highlighting the political, legal, and economic ramifications of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s actions.