NYC Subway Death: Man Charged With Murder For Setting Woman On Fire With Shirt

A man has been charged with murder in the fatal burning of a woman inside a New York City subway train. Prosecutors say Sebastian Zapeta set her clothing on fire and fanned the flames with a shirt. He was arraigned and remains jailed without bail.

A man faces murder charges after allegedly setting a female passenger on fire inside a New York City subway train, in a case that left one dead. Prosecutors described how the accused, 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta, used a shirt to fan the flames, which engulfed the woman.

The shocking attack ignited public outrage and has focused attention on subway safety issues.

Accused’s Court Appearance

At his arraignment on Tuesday, Zapeta, a Guatemalan citizen who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally, was not required to enter a plea. He remained silent during the Brooklyn criminal court hearing. Dressed in a white jumpsuit over a worn black hoodie, Zapeta was remanded in custody without bail, with his next court appearance set for Friday.

Zapeta faces two counts of murder—one for intentionally killing the woman and another for killing her while committing arson. He is also charged with one count of arson. The murder charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday morning on an F train at the Coney Island station. According to Assistant District Attorney Ari Rottenberg, the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was probably sleeping when Zapeta approached her. He allegedly used a lighter to set the woman’s clothing on fire and then fanned the flames using a shirt.

According to reports, as the flames engulfed the victim, Zapeta sat on a nearby subway platform, watching in horror as the scene played out. According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, the attack was senseless and shocking and would be pursued with the utmost seriousness.

After the fire spread, the witnesses on the platform, including at least one police officer, reportedly ignored the woman’s screams for help. A disturbing video had come out on social media, with the people watching from the platform, as one of the officers strolled along carelessly while the lady sat in the subway train set on fire.

Those who were patrolling from a higher level of the station noticed the smoke and responded to the scene as well. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the scene to be horrific, wherein she said that the victim was already fully engulfed when the officers arrived.

Although the response to the fire was swift, it was too late for the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zapeta’s Arrest And Immigration History

Zapeta, who was apprehended later that afternoon while riding a train on the same subway line, was identified after teenagers recognized him from images shared by police. He was taken into custody without incident.

Federal immigration officials confirmed that Zapeta was deported from the U.S. in 2018 but had reentered the country illegally. His Brooklyn address was linked to a shelter offering housing and substance abuse support, though the shelter did not immediately comment on the matter.

Growing Concern Over Subway Safety

The horrific subway attack has added to the growing unease of New Yorkers about the safety of the subway system. The incident, especially with its graphic imagery circulating on social media, has heightened public concern about violence on the transit system.

Crime data reveals that, in general, major felonies are down by 6% from January through November of this year from the same period in the year 2023. Though the violent crime counts are declining, killings in the subway are up-and rising with nine such incidents recorded by November 2023 as compared to five last year, raising concern among citizens.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez described the attack as “gruesome and senseless,” promising that the legal system would hold the accused accountable for his actions. As the case moves forward, Zapeta faces a significant legal battle, with prosecutors seeking the harshest penalties for his role in the tragic death of an innocent woman on the subway.

