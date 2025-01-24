M23 Rebels Claim Responsibility for Killing North Kivu Governor In DRC

The M23 rebel group announced on Friday that Maj. Gen. Peter Chirimwami, governor of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province, was killed on the battlefield. According to M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, the governor was killed in Kasengezi while visiting the front lines, allegedly to have his photo taken.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maj. Gen. Chirimwami, who also served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), was a key figure in the coalition of the Congolese armed forces. His death marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the government and the M23 rebels.

In a separate statement, Kanyuka emphasized the group’s commitment to “legitimate self-defense” against what it called “genocidal groups” supported by international actors, including the United Nations and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The rebel spokesperson urged these organizations to distance themselves from what he described as “negative forces” allied with the Congolese army.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The latest clashes have displaced thousands of residents from Goma, the capital of North Kivu. As the conflict intensifies, civilians face increasing hardship, with many forced to flee their homes in search of safety.

The ongoing advance by the M23 marks a turning point in the group’s renewed insurgency, which began in 2022. The rebel group has gained significant territory in Congo’s mineral-rich eastern region, further destabilizing the area.

The Congolese government has accused neighboring Rwanda of backing the M23, a charge that Kigali has consistently denied. The rebel group asserts that its actions are aimed at defending the rights of minority Congolese Tutsis, who claim to face discrimination due to their ethnic links with Rwanda’s Tutsi community.

This latest development highlights the ongoing complexity of the conflict in eastern Congo, where a mix of ethnic tensions, political instability, and competition over natural resources fuels violence. With both sides entrenched, the possibility of a peaceful resolution seems increasingly distant.

The international community faces mounting pressure to mediate the conflict, but accusations of bias and conflicting interests among regional players complicate efforts. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis worsens, with thousands of lives hanging in the balance.

ALSO READ: Putin Says Ukraine War Could Have Been Averted If Trump Had Not Been Robbed Of Victory In 2020, Ready To Discuss Conflict