Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Monday that his political alliance was headed for a major loss in the country’s parliamentary elections, as the rival coalition led by seasoned politician Navin Ramgoolam inches towards a decisive victory.

Jugnauth’s comments came as voters cast ballots on Sunday to elect lawmakers for the nation’s 62-seat legislature. The campaign was very hot, with high voter turnout and economic issues being the mainstay, and results were expected soon.

Economic Issues Top the Mind of Voters

Since Mauritius was facing a cost-of-living crisis, the two major parties had mainly focused on the economic promises. The Alliance du Changement, led by Ramgoolam, showed its manifestos: the old age pension would be hiked, public transport free services would be provided, and the fuel price will be reduced. These manifestos got the right attention of the voters who felt that living expenses were on an increase.

The Alliance Lepep of Jugnauth had key campaign promises as well, which included minimum wage and pension increases, and a cut in VAT on certain commodities. Still, these promises notwithstanding, the coalition under Jugnauth looked unlikely to win the confidence of the electorate, many of whom wanted a change of direction.

Jugnauth Admits Likely Defeat

With a tense election day behind him, Jugnauth is frank on the outcome of the losses- “L’Alliance Lepep is heading towards a huge defeat. I have tried to do what I can for the country and the population. The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country,” Jugnauth said reporters on Monday.

The Road to the Final Results

The election results are due to be announced shortly after Jugnauth delivers his speech. That result will determine who becomes Mauritius’ new Prime Minister. The island nation had 68 parties and five political alliances vying for more than half of its 62 parliamentary seats. A coalition that gains a majority in parliament becomes the Prime Minister as well.

According to the electoral commission, voter turnout was 79.3%, a strong showing among 1 million registered voters that indicated broad interest in the country’s political future, especially in light of the economic stability put in stake.

Controversy over Jugnauth’s Social Media Ban

For instance, Jugnauth’s government had been accused of directing social media operations during the campaigns ahead of elections for censoring particular platforms on grounds of national security after private dealings involving public personalities leaked to the public. The ban was still in force until one day after the election, a move that the opposition parties referred to as a political machination to suppress dissent.

Jugnauth Political Legacy

Political ascendancy Pravind Jugnauth’s political ascendency can be traced to the time he succeeded his father, Anerood Jugnauth, in becoming the Prime Minister in 2017 when his father had resigned from the same position. He became successful in the 2019 election despite the fact that it was marred with accusation of bribery and undue influence.

In contrast, Ramgoolam, the leader of the rival coalition, has a long experience of serving as a leader. Ramgoolam served as Prime Minister for three terms from 1995 to 2000 and again from 2005 to 2010. He is also the son of the man who led Mauritius to independence in 1968.

The Important Issues That Would Characterize the Election Campaign

However, both Jugnauth and Ramgoolam’s alliances campaigned much on the same issues about relief, economic easing, good social services, and reducing the cost of living. Nevertheless, the final decision rested with the voters who seem to have voted in for a new direction under Ramgoolam’s reins.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Southern California Wildfire: Firefighters Reflect On Battle Against Fierce Winds