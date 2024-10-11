Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
we-woman

Meghan Markle Tells Teens She Is The Most Bullied People In The World

At the event, Markle was seen enjoying activities like drawing with young girls and participating in discussions about emotional responses to different situations.

Meghan Markle Tells Teens She Is The Most Bullied People In The World

Meghan Markle recently discussed her experience of being “one of the most bullied people in the world,” according to Larissa May, the founder of the mental health advocacy group #HalfTheStory.

In an interview with a leading magazine published over the weekend, May stated that the Duchess of Sussex made this remark during a screen-free day with girls and teenagers at an event organized by Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara in collaboration with #HalfTheStory on October 2.

“We engaged in an activity where we went through various scenarios, and Meghan shared her experience of being one of the most bullied people in the world,” May recalled.

At the event, Markle was seen enjoying activities like drawing with young girls and participating in discussions about emotional responses to different situations.

Although a publication reached out for comments from Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation, they did not receive an immediate response.

However, sources informed The Post that while the former “Suits” actress, 43, spoke about her experience with online bullying, she did not explicitly claim to be the most bullied person in the world.

Markle began supporting #HalfTheStory in 2023 when it became part of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund established by her and Harry’s Archewell Foundation.

