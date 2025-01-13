Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Melania Trump Shares Plans For White House During Husband’s Second Term: Will Barron Join Her?

Melania Trump reveals plans for her second term as First Lady, including downsizing her office to cut costs, reviving the "Be Best" initiative, and working on a documentary. She also shares details about her family's return to the White House and Barron's room arrangements.

Melania Trump Shares Plans For White House During Husband’s Second Term: Will Barron Join Her?

Melania Trump, the incoming First Lady, recently spoke about her plans for the White House during her husband’s second term. In a candid interview with Fox News, Trump revealed her focus on efficiency, cost-cutting, and downsizing her office.

Melania Trump stressed her desire to cut government spending, saying, “I don’t want to hire too many people on my team, spending too much taxpayer money. I want to make sure that every position is filled by someone talented, with merit, and who knows exactly what they’re doing.” Her decision to streamline operations reflects a more practical and cost-conscious approach to her role.

As the inauguration approaches on January 20, Trump has already made preparations for her family’s return to the executive residence. “This time, it’s very different—a transition,” she explained. “I’ve already selected the furniture that needs to go in.” Trump also revealed that their 18-year-old son, Barron, will have a private room at the White House, as he begins his studies at New York University.

While speculation had arisen about where the First Lady would spend most of her time, Trump confirmed she will primarily reside at the White House, with occasional trips to New York and Palm Beach. “I will be in the White House,” she stated. “And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

Resuscitating The ‘Be Best’ Initiative

While in her first term, Trump initiated the ‘Be Best’ initiative that is aimed at fighting issues such as opioid misuse, social media accountability, and child welfare. This time, she is going to expand and further develop this campaign. She has announced that her team is coming together to create on these initiatives, which is going to be a core part of the upcoming agenda.

Upcoming Documentary On Amazon Prime

In addition to her role as First Lady, Trump announced she is working on a documentary that tells the story of her life. The movie will be able to stream through Amazon Prime Video. “I had an idea to make a film about my life. I asked my agent to negotiate on my behalf,” she said. This will further bond the Trump family and Jeff Bezos as Amazon is set to provide coverage and services surrounding the inauguration.

ALSO READ | Gang Jailed for Over £100,000 In Robberies After Using Dating Apps To Lure Victims

Filed under

Melania trump

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Biden Defends Foreign Policy Record Amid Ongoing Global Crises

Biden Defends Foreign Policy Record Amid Ongoing Global Crises

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Gang Jailed for Over £100,000 In Robberies After Using Dating Apps To Lure Victims

Gang Jailed for Over £100,000 In Robberies After Using Dating Apps To Lure Victims

‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ Warning Issued As LA Braces For Fierce Santa Ana Winds

‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ Warning Issued As LA Braces For Fierce Santa Ana Winds

Entertainment

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox