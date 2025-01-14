Melania Trump’s Return To The White House: A “Full-Time” First Lady, Or Not?

When Donald Trump first took office in 2017, Melania chose to stay in New York for several months, citing her desire for their then 11-year-old son, Barron, to finish the school year.

As Donald Trump prepares to begin his second term as president, Melania Trump has confirmed her plans to reside in the White House starting January 20. In a recent interview with Fox & Friends, the former and future First Lady dismissed speculation that she might split her time between Washington, New York, and Palm Beach. However, her comments leave room for interpretation, sparking curiosity about what “full-time” might mean for her role as First Lady.

Melania’s Distance with White House

When Donald Trump first took office in 2017, Melania chose to stay in New York for several months, citing her desire for their then 11-year-old son, Barron, to finish the school year. However, reports at the time suggested her decision was also influenced by renegotiations of her prenuptial agreement with the president. This time, however, Melania appears prepared to move in right away, stating confidently, “I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. And when I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

Her comments suggest she will balance her duties as First Lady with time at the family’s other residences, including Trump Tower in Manhattan and the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. This flexibility may redefine what it means to be a First Lady, especially for one whose husband is known for spending significant weekends away from Washington.

A Different Kind of First Lady

Though her remarks left some room for interpretation, Melania Trump’s announcement was presented as a pledge to her position in the White House. She did not use the phrase “full time” when asked where she would spend the majority of her time, which left room for conjecture. As noted by observers, she could still spend a lot of time at the family’s other properties, particularly when there aren’t any big events happening in Washington.

The idea of a First Lady splitting her time between multiple residences is not unprecedented, particularly for modern First Families. During his first term, Donald Trump often spent weekends at Mar-a-Lago or his New Jersey golf club, while President Joe Biden has frequently returned to his homes in Delaware. The Bidens, however, have maintained the White House as their primary residence during the week, something not seen for the Trumps.

Melania’s reemergence in October, after sitting out much of the 2024 campaign, suggests a more visible and engaged approach to her role. However, her reserved demeanor and limited public appearances continue to raise questions about how she views the position of First Lady. Critics often question her lack of enthusiasm compared to her predecessors, while supporters see her as a private individual carving out her own path.

Melania’s comments about her White House return also included a subtle jab at the Obamas, referencing “challenges” during the 2017 transition. “This time, I have everything. I have the plans. I could move in. I already packed,” she said, highlighting her readiness for the second term.

“Be Best” Initiative

Melania also signaled plans to revive and expand her “Be Best” initiative, a campaign launched during her husband’s first term that focused on children’s well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse. While the initiative was widely criticized as being vague and inconsistently pursued, Melania expressed enthusiasm about taking it further. “I will continue with Be Best and also expand Be Best,” she said, although details about this expansion remain unclear.

The First Lady also revealed plans for a documentary about her life and return to the White House. Following the release of her October memoir, which became a bestseller despite offering little insight into her private life, Melania appears eager to shape her narrative. “My life is incredible; it’s incredibly busy,” she said, emphasizing her independence and ability to stand on her own.

