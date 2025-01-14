Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Joe Biden Gets Slammed By Special Counsel In Final Report Over Son Hunter Biden’s Pardon: It Erodes Public Confidence

Weiss’s 280-page report condemned President Biden’s claims that the investigation into his son was politically motivated and unfair.

Joe Biden Gets Slammed By Special Counsel In Final Report Over Son Hunter Biden’s Pardon: It Erodes Public Confidence

David Weiss, the special counsel leading the six-year investigation into Hunter Biden, has strongly criticized outgoing President Joe Biden in a final report following the president’s unconditional pardon of his son. The report highlights concerns about the president’s comments and decisions regarding the case.

Weiss’s 280-page report condemned President Biden’s claims that the investigation into his son was politically motivated and unfair. When issuing the pardon, Biden referred to the prosecution as “selective” and a “miscarriage of justice.” Weiss countered these statements, calling them “gratuitous and wrong.”

“Far from selective, these prosecutions embodied the equal application of justice. No individual is above the law, regardless of their last name,” Weiss stated.

Undermining Public Trust in Justice

Weiss expressed concern that President Biden’s remarks undermined confidence in the Department of Justice (DOJ). “Attacking career prosecutors with unfounded accusations erodes trust in our criminal justice system,” the report emphasized. Weiss also quoted the federal judge in Hunter Biden’s case, who accused the president of “rewriting history” with his blanket pardon.

The presidential pardon shields Hunter Biden from prosecution for federal crimes committed between 2014 and December 2024. Weiss confirmed that due to the pardon, he did not analyze whether additional charges could have been pursued beyond the 12 tax and gun crimes brought against Hunter in 2023.

Criticism of Weiss’s Handling of the Case

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, criticized Weiss’s actions during the investigation, calling the case a “cautionary tale of prosecutorial overreach.” Lowell questioned Weiss’s decision to abandon a negotiated plea deal in 2023, describing the reversal as a result of political pressure from Republicans.

Weiss began investigating Hunter Biden in 2018 as the Trump-appointed US attorney for Delaware. Despite President Biden replacing most other US attorneys, Weiss was retained to continue the probe. He was later elevated to special counsel in 2023 following the collapse of the plea deal.

The investigation made history when Weiss became the first prosecutor to file criminal charges against the child of a sitting president. Charges included tax evasion, false tax filings, and gun-related offenses. While Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to tax charges, the court process was halted by his father’s pardon before sentencing.

Allegations of Political Influence

Weiss addressed allegations of political interference from both sides. While Democrats accused him of targeting Hunter Biden unfairly, Republicans criticized him for being lenient. Weiss stated, “My decisions were based solely on facts and the law. I ignored political commentary because it was irrelevant.”

Weiss’s report also clarified that Hunter Biden acted alone in his financial crimes, directly refuting Republican claims that President Biden participated in illegal overseas dealings. Weiss stated no evidence was found to support allegations of Joe Biden’s involvement in such schemes.

Ironically, Weiss noted that Hunter Biden’s gun charges were prosecuted partly due to the Biden administration’s prioritization of stricter gun control laws. The charges aligned with federal initiatives under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed by President Biden in 2022.

Weiss’s report contains new material and court filings related to Hunter Biden’s tax and gun cases, closing one of the most politically charged investigations in recent history. While the president’s pardon ensured Hunter Biden’s immunity from further federal charges, Weiss’s conclusions serve as a strong rebuke to both political interference and allegations of bias.

ALSO READ: After X, Will Elon Musk Buy TikTok? China Might Take The Big Step As Danger Of Potential Ban Looms

Filed under

Hunter Biden Joe biden World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Another Shocker As New Lawsuit Reveals Sean Diddy Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A 16-Year-Old Babysitter

Another Shocker As New Lawsuit Reveals Sean Diddy Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A 16-Year-Old...

UGC-NET December 2024 Examination Postponed, Check The Date

UGC-NET December 2024 Examination Postponed, Check The Date

Inspiring Journey Of Chai Wale Baba, Who Dedicated 40 Years Giving Free Coaching To UPSC Apirants

Inspiring Journey Of Chai Wale Baba, Who Dedicated 40 Years Giving Free Coaching To UPSC...

Who Is Penta And Why Did He Quit AEW? Former Champion Wins His First Match As He Debuts In WWE

Who Is Penta And Why Did He Quit AEW? Former Champion Wins His First Match...

IITian Turns Baba, Grabs Attention At Maha Kumbh 2025, Watch

IITian Turns Baba, Grabs Attention At Maha Kumbh 2025, Watch

Entertainment

Another Shocker As New Lawsuit Reveals Sean Diddy Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A 16-Year-Old Babysitter

Another Shocker As New Lawsuit Reveals Sean Diddy Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A 16-Year-Old

Will Ranbir Kapoor Charge A Massive ₹100 Crore For Dhoom 4? Actor Is Gearing Up For Big Franchise With Unique Villainous Look

Will Ranbir Kapoor Charge A Massive ₹100 Crore For Dhoom 4? Actor Is Gearing Up

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox