David Weiss, the special counsel leading the six-year investigation into Hunter Biden, has strongly criticized outgoing President Joe Biden in a final report following the president’s unconditional pardon of his son. The report highlights concerns about the president’s comments and decisions regarding the case.

Weiss’s 280-page report condemned President Biden’s claims that the investigation into his son was politically motivated and unfair. When issuing the pardon, Biden referred to the prosecution as “selective” and a “miscarriage of justice.” Weiss countered these statements, calling them “gratuitous and wrong.”

“Far from selective, these prosecutions embodied the equal application of justice. No individual is above the law, regardless of their last name,” Weiss stated.

Undermining Public Trust in Justice

Weiss expressed concern that President Biden’s remarks undermined confidence in the Department of Justice (DOJ). “Attacking career prosecutors with unfounded accusations erodes trust in our criminal justice system,” the report emphasized. Weiss also quoted the federal judge in Hunter Biden’s case, who accused the president of “rewriting history” with his blanket pardon.

The presidential pardon shields Hunter Biden from prosecution for federal crimes committed between 2014 and December 2024. Weiss confirmed that due to the pardon, he did not analyze whether additional charges could have been pursued beyond the 12 tax and gun crimes brought against Hunter in 2023.

Criticism of Weiss’s Handling of the Case

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, criticized Weiss’s actions during the investigation, calling the case a “cautionary tale of prosecutorial overreach.” Lowell questioned Weiss’s decision to abandon a negotiated plea deal in 2023, describing the reversal as a result of political pressure from Republicans.

Weiss began investigating Hunter Biden in 2018 as the Trump-appointed US attorney for Delaware. Despite President Biden replacing most other US attorneys, Weiss was retained to continue the probe. He was later elevated to special counsel in 2023 following the collapse of the plea deal.

The investigation made history when Weiss became the first prosecutor to file criminal charges against the child of a sitting president. Charges included tax evasion, false tax filings, and gun-related offenses. While Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to tax charges, the court process was halted by his father’s pardon before sentencing.

Allegations of Political Influence

Weiss addressed allegations of political interference from both sides. While Democrats accused him of targeting Hunter Biden unfairly, Republicans criticized him for being lenient. Weiss stated, “My decisions were based solely on facts and the law. I ignored political commentary because it was irrelevant.”

Weiss’s report also clarified that Hunter Biden acted alone in his financial crimes, directly refuting Republican claims that President Biden participated in illegal overseas dealings. Weiss stated no evidence was found to support allegations of Joe Biden’s involvement in such schemes.

Ironically, Weiss noted that Hunter Biden’s gun charges were prosecuted partly due to the Biden administration’s prioritization of stricter gun control laws. The charges aligned with federal initiatives under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed by President Biden in 2022.

Weiss’s report contains new material and court filings related to Hunter Biden’s tax and gun cases, closing one of the most politically charged investigations in recent history. While the president’s pardon ensured Hunter Biden’s immunity from further federal charges, Weiss’s conclusions serve as a strong rebuke to both political interference and allegations of bias.