China is reportedly weighing the option of selling TikTok’s US operations to billionaire Elon Musk, according to a Bloomberg report. The potential sale is being discussed as a contingency if the platform fails to avoid a looming ban proposed by US authorities.

Will Elon Musk Buy TikTok?

The Chinese government prefers TikTok to remain under its parent company, ByteDance. However, as tensions over the platform escalate, they are exploring alternative strategies, including a sale to Musk.

Concerns over TikTok’s future in the United States have grown as the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump approaches. Trump has consistently advocated for a more stringent approach to US-China relations.

Elon Musk, a known Trump ally, publicly supported the Republican candidate during last year’s presidential campaign. Recently, Musk was named co-chair of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

ByteDance Takes TikTok Ban to US Supreme Court

ByteDance is actively contesting the proposed ban on TikTok in the US Supreme Court. Despite their legal efforts, recent developments suggest that the Supreme Court may uphold the ban, citing national security concerns.

The court has set a January 19 deadline for ByteDance to either sell TikTok’s US operations or face a complete ban.

TikTok’s potential ban could benefit competitors like Meta’s Instagram and Alphabet’s YouTube, both of which have introduced their own short video platforms.

TikTok currently boasts a user base of approximately 170 million in the US, with nearly half of the population actively engaging with the app. Lawmakers have raised concerns over the platform’s handling of user data and its potential threat to national security.

What Is The Future of TikTok?

If TikTok’s US operations are sold to Elon Musk, it could align with his current strategy for social media platforms. After purchasing Twitter in 2023 and rebranding it as “X,” Musk has implemented significant changes to its functionality and vision.

A similar transformation for TikTok could redefine its operations and potentially ease concerns surrounding data security.

With US authorities scrutinizing TikTok, the app’s future hangs in the balance. While ByteDance fights to retain ownership, the potential sale to Elon Musk could reshape the platform’s trajectory and ensure its continuity in the American market.