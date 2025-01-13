Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

EU Investigates X Over Content Moderation Concerns

The European Union's scrutiny of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has intensified over potential violations of its Digital Services Act (DSA) obligations.

EU Investigates X Over Content Moderation Concerns

The European Union’s scrutiny of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has intensified over potential violations of its Digital Services Act (DSA) obligations. The investigation, which began in late 2023, is largely centered on posts linked to the Hamas attacks on Israel and is examining whether the platform has failed to adequately tackle harmful or illegal content. This marks the EU’s first investigation under the DSA, a regulation designed to hold large online platforms accountable for user content.

Growing Concerns Over Political Bias and Content Moderation

The EU’s investigation comes amid growing concerns regarding X’s content moderation policies. The platform has come under fire for its handling of far-right content, especially following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022. In recent months, Musk’s public support for far-right personalities, such as Alice Weidel, the chancellor candidate from Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has raised alarm among EU regulators. The European Commission is particularly focusing on a recent live-streamed conversation between Musk and Weidel, questioning whether it provided an unfair political advantage in violation of the DSA.

The Impact of the Digital Services Act

The DSA, introduced to regulate the digital space in Europe, requires platforms like X to take proactive measures against illegal content, misinformation, and harmful online activities. In July, the EU ruled that X had breached these rules by misleading users with its blue checkmark feature, leading Musk to vow a public battle in court. The latest investigation builds on these earlier findings, further raising questions about whether X is meeting its obligations to protect European users from harmful content and political manipulation.

As the investigation unfolds, the European Commission is assessing whether to expand the probe, signaling that X may face more significant penalties if found in breach of EU regulations.

Read More : Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Filed under

EU X(Formerly Twitter)

Advertisement

Also Read

Spain Plans 100% Tax On Homes Bought By Non-EU Residents Amid Housing Crisis

Spain Plans 100% Tax On Homes Bought By Non-EU Residents Amid Housing Crisis

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Walmart Revamps Its Iconic Logo After 20 Years: Will Spark Continue To Define The Brand?

Walmart Revamps Its Iconic Logo After 20 Years: Will Spark Continue To Define The Brand?

‘Deep State’ Fears Grow: Poll Finds Federal Workers Ready To Defy Trump’s Second Term Agenda

‘Deep State’ Fears Grow: Poll Finds Federal Workers Ready To Defy Trump’s Second Term Agenda

Toyota’s High-Performance 2.0-Liter Turbo Engine: What You Need To Know About Its Power And Future Applications

Toyota’s High-Performance 2.0-Liter Turbo Engine: What You Need To Know About Its Power And Future...

Entertainment

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Sonu Nigam And Vishal Dadlani’s First Non-Film Collaboration’Jaan Le Gayi’ To Reach 2M Views

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox