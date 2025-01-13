EU Investigates X Over Content Moderation Concerns

The European Union's scrutiny of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has intensified over potential violations of its Digital Services Act (DSA) obligations.

The European Union’s scrutiny of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has intensified over potential violations of its Digital Services Act (DSA) obligations. The investigation, which began in late 2023, is largely centered on posts linked to the Hamas attacks on Israel and is examining whether the platform has failed to adequately tackle harmful or illegal content. This marks the EU’s first investigation under the DSA, a regulation designed to hold large online platforms accountable for user content.

Growing Concerns Over Political Bias and Content Moderation

The EU’s investigation comes amid growing concerns regarding X’s content moderation policies. The platform has come under fire for its handling of far-right content, especially following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022. In recent months, Musk’s public support for far-right personalities, such as Alice Weidel, the chancellor candidate from Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has raised alarm among EU regulators. The European Commission is particularly focusing on a recent live-streamed conversation between Musk and Weidel, questioning whether it provided an unfair political advantage in violation of the DSA.

The Impact of the Digital Services Act

The DSA, introduced to regulate the digital space in Europe, requires platforms like X to take proactive measures against illegal content, misinformation, and harmful online activities. In July, the EU ruled that X had breached these rules by misleading users with its blue checkmark feature, leading Musk to vow a public battle in court. The latest investigation builds on these earlier findings, further raising questions about whether X is meeting its obligations to protect European users from harmful content and political manipulation.

As the investigation unfolds, the European Commission is assessing whether to expand the probe, signaling that X may face more significant penalties if found in breach of EU regulations.

