Mexico’s newly elected president, Claudia Sheinbaum, presented a cautious approach in navigating relations with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, recognizing his hard stance on migration while emphasizing her commitment to humanitarian policies. Sheinbaum, who started last month as Mexico’s president, emphasized the need to balance cooperation on migration issues with the protection of migrants’ rights.

A Balancing Act with Trump

Sheinbaum has promised to work with President-elect Trump on the goal of curbing immigration but said her approach will carry proposals that uphold human rights of migrants. She is preparing to present a plan to Trump that will target reducing migration while keeping up with its root causes that propel people out of their home countries. According to her, “We are going to, at some point, present to President Trump a humanistic proposal,” adding that it will “reduce immigration (and) address the root causes” of migration.

A Courteous Start with Trump’s Team

Sheinbaum noted that her early communications with Trump and his team have been cordial. She suggested that there have been no negative responses to her ideas so far. “They haven’t (said) anything negative related to the proposal we’re making,” she said, indicating that there could be room for productive dialogue.

Trump’s Tough Policies

One of Trump’s most populist declarations during his presidential campaign was his proposition to continue mass deportations and his opinion that most immigrants are criminals. He also suggested imposing massive tariffs on goods imported from Mexico to force the Mexican government into cooperation over border enforcement issues. Analysts see the post-first-inauguration challenge facing Sheinbaum concerning one of the key features in the stability of Mexico’s economy: an agreement relating to trade relations with the U.S.

Strengthening U.S.-Mexico Relations

Despite the difficult situation, Sheinbaum reassured the public that her administration would work to maintain strong ties with the United States. She emphasized, “Everyone who says that we’re taking the arrival of President Trump lightly, we’re always going to be positive with the idea that there will be a good relationship.”

Deportation Fears: The U.S. Will Feel the Impact

While Sheinbaum acknowledged that Trump emphasizes deportations, she stressed that the consequences would not be received in Mexico. “Regarding what’s been said about deportations — who will have the biggest problems?” she asked rhetorically. “Well, the United States,” she said, suggesting that the proposed mass deportations would have a more severe impact on the U.S. than on Mexico.

