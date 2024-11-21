Pollster Nate Silver Urges Biden To Step Down, Citing Concerns Over Competence

President Joe Biden came under pressure on Wednesday, November 20, from Pollster Nate Silver who called on him to resign, citing that Kamala Harris remain as Vice President for the remaining two months of Biden's term.

President Joe Biden came under pressure on Wednesday, November 20, from Pollster Nate Silver who called on him to resign, citing that Kamala Harris remain as Vice President for the remaining two months of Biden’s term. The pollster’s comments came as Joe, now 82 years, jets out on a six-day foreign trip to Peru and Brazil to attend the G-20 summit. Throughout his trip to Peru and Brazil to attend the G-20 summit, Joe Biden had been assailed of avoiding the press and only making a few public comments.

Silver Questions Biden’s Capability to Lead Amid Concerns Over Age and Performance

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Silver expressed doubts about Biden’s capability to serve as president, emphasizing the weighty and often perilous decisions that come with the role. “Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now?” Silver wrote. “It’s a very difficult job. It’s a dangerous world. Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months.”

A History of Criticism: Silver’s Long-Standing Concerns About Biden’s Capacity

That is not the first time Silver has questioned Biden because of his age. He believes earlier this year that Biden’s older years and possible loss of mental capacity would disqualify him as president. In February, Silver described Biden as a “below-replacement-level candidate” and said it will be a brutal defeat for the Democratic Party going forward in the election process. He also lambasted the June 26 debate performance of Biden, which he stated to be disastrous against Donald Trump. Silver called for a transition of power with Biden’s struggles.

Following Biden’s poor debate showing, Silver wrote on July 5 that he felt Biden should formulate a plan to transition the presidency to Harris within 30 to 60 days. “Something is clearly wrong here,” Silver stated, further questioning Biden’s ability to command the office. He even added, “The most generous way to put it is that he doesn’t seem in command, and that’s an extremely hard sell when you’re Commander in Chief.”

Silver Predicts Democrats will Start Applying Pressure on Biden to Resign

Silver’s comments echo the earlier predictions thatDemocrats would bring extreme pressure on Biden to retire for Harris. Though Biden had originally planned to run for re-election, by July 21, he announced that he was dropping out of the race and endorsed Harris to fill his place. However, with the political shift, there was not a victory to be seen, and Harris eventually lost the election to Donald Trump.

