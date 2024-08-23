Modi’s Ukraine Visit: India Says It Won’t Choose Sides, But Zelensky Pushes To Host Second Ukraine Peace Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that India host the second Ukraine peace summit, a significant diplomatic gesture aimed at finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict. The first summit, held in Switzerland in June, was attended by over 90 countries and global institutions focused on achieving peace in Ukraine.
Key Points: Kamala Harris Warns America About Trump in Presidential Nomination Speech
- Proposal: Zelenskyy suggested India as a potential host for the second peace summit.
- Discussion: He conveyed this idea to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India’s role as a large democracy.
- Current Candidates: Other potential hosts include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, and Switzerland.
- India’s Position: India attended the first summit but did not endorse the final communique. New Delhi has stated its commitment to engaging with all stakeholders to facilitate peace.
- Modi’s Stance: Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need for direct talks between Ukraine and Russia and offered India’s support in restoring peace.
- India’s Commitment: Modi reassured Zelenskyy of India’s commitment to respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.