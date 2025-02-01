Moscow accused Ukrainian troops of killing 22 people, including eight women who were allegedly raped before being executed, in the Russian village of Russkoye Porechnoye.

At least 12 Indian nationals deployed by the Russian Army to fight in Ukraine have lost their lives, while 16 are currently missing.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which initially began probing the killing of at least seven civilians in January, has now expanded its investigation to include the deaths of 22 residents between September and November. The bodies were reportedly found in the basements of several homes.

In a separate development, Russian forces claimed to have captured the village of Novovasylivka in the Donetsk region, moving closer to the key Ukrainian logistics hub of Pokrovsk. The claim could not be independently verified, but battlefield maps suggested that the village was at least partly under Russian control.

The fall of Pokrovsk and nearby Chasiv Yar could enable the Russian army to complete its hold on Donetsk and potentially advance into the neighboring Dnipro region. The recent Russian push coincides with US President Donald Trump’s pledge to end the war, prompting both Moscow and Kyiv to pursue battlefield gains.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of attempting a pincer movement to surround Pokrovsk, a key road and rail junction that supplies a broad span of the front line. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops had repelled 71 attacks by the Russian army toward Pokrovsk over the previous 24 hours.

The ongoing conflict has seen both sides accuse each other of killing civilians, with Russia claiming that five Ukrainian soldiers carried out the killings in Russkoye Porechnoye. One of the soldiers, Yevgeny Fabrisenko, was arrested during the fighting and reportedly confessed to the crimes.

As the war continues, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that can bring peace to the region.

