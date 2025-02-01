Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Moscow Alleges Kyiv Troops Executed 22 And Rape In Occupied Village

Moscow accused Ukrainian troops of killing 22 people, including eight women who were allegedly raped before being executed, in the Russian village of Russkoye Porechnoye.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Moscow Alleges Kyiv Troops Executed 22 And Rape In Occupied Village

At least 12 Indian nationals deployed by the Russian Army to fight in Ukraine have lost their lives, while 16 are currently missing.


The conflict in eastern Ukraine has taken a dark turn as Moscow accused Ukrainian troops of killing 22 people, including eight women who were allegedly raped before being executed, in the Russian village of Russkoye Porechnoye. The village, located about 20 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, has since been retaken by Russian forces.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which initially began probing the killing of at least seven civilians in January, has now expanded its investigation to include the deaths of 22 residents between September and November. The bodies were reportedly found in the basements of several homes.

In a separate development, Russian forces claimed to have captured the village of Novovasylivka in the Donetsk region, moving closer to the key Ukrainian logistics hub of Pokrovsk. The claim could not be independently verified, but battlefield maps suggested that the village was at least partly under Russian control.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The fall of Pokrovsk and nearby Chasiv Yar could enable the Russian army to complete its hold on Donetsk and potentially advance into the neighboring Dnipro region. The recent Russian push coincides with US President Donald Trump’s pledge to end the war, prompting both Moscow and Kyiv to pursue battlefield gains.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of attempting a pincer movement to surround Pokrovsk, a key road and rail junction that supplies a broad span of the front line. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops had repelled 71 attacks by the Russian army toward Pokrovsk over the previous 24 hours.

The ongoing conflict has seen both sides accuse each other of killing civilians, with Russia claiming that five Ukrainian soldiers carried out the killings in Russkoye Porechnoye. One of the soldiers, Yevgeny Fabrisenko, was arrested during the fighting and reportedly confessed to the crimes.

As the war continues, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that can bring peace to the region.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump’s Tariffs Hit China Hard Before, Now It’s Prepared

Filed under

Kyiv moscow russia ukraine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China’s Stronghold On Exports And Supply Chains Creates Key Challenge

China’s Stronghold On Exports And Supply Chains Creates Key Challenge

Small Plane Crash In Philadelphia Ignites Blaze

Small Plane Crash In Philadelphia Ignites Blaze

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present 8th Consecutive Budget Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present 8th Consecutive Budget Today

Budget Day Trading: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Cautions Traders With These Tips

Budget Day Trading: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath Cautions Traders With These Tips

Budget 2025: Understanding the Old vs. New Tax Regime – Which One Saves You More?

Budget 2025: Understanding the Old vs. New Tax Regime – Which One Saves You More?

Entertainment

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The Truth

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox