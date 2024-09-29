Nepal Floods: Near 150 Dead, Dozens Missing

Rescuers in Nepal have recovered numerous bodies from buses and other vehicles that were buried in landslides near the capital, Kathmandu, with officials reporting a rising death toll of at least 148 and many individuals still unaccounted for as of Sunday.

Following three days of monsoon rains, the weather improved on Sunday, allowing rescue and cleanup operations to commence. However, Kathmandu remained isolated, as three highways leading out of the city were blocked by landslides.

Rescue operations on in Nepal

Overnight, rescuers found 14 bodies from two buses that were on their way to Kathmandu when they were caught in a landslide. On Sunday, an additional 23 bodies were recovered from vehicles at the same location, roughly 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the capital, while search efforts continued for others who may still be trapped.

According to a statement from the Nepal police, over 100 individuals sustained injuries from the flooding and landslides, and around 50 people are currently missing. The death toll is anticipated to increase as information comes in from villages throughout the mountainous region.

Kathmandu, the hardest hit area

Residents in the southern part of Kathmandu, which experienced severe flooding on Saturday, began cleaning their homes as water levels started to drop. The hardest-hit area, Kathmandu, reported at least 34 fatalities due to the flooding.

Police and military personnel were actively involved in rescue operations, and heavy machinery was deployed to clear the landslides from the roads. In response to the disaster, the government announced the closure of schools and colleges throughout Nepal for the next three days.

Typically, the monsoon season in Nepal starts in June and concludes by mid-September.

