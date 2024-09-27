Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal As Israeli Military Strikes Continue Against Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected a proposed temporary truce from the United States, the European Union, and several Arab nations, which aimed for a 21-day halt in hostilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected a proposed temporary truce from the United States, the European Union, and several Arab nations, which aimed for a 21-day halt in hostilities. This rejection comes amid escalating tensions, as the Israeli military launched fresh airstrikes targeting Hezbollah hideouts in Beirut, resulting in the death of Abu Saleh, a key Hezbollah drone commander.

The ceasefire proposal was introduced after Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah, a militant group backed by Iran, killed hundreds and displaced thousands in Lebanon earlier this week. Despite earlier signals from U.S. and French officials that Israel was aligned with the peace plan, Netanyahu’s office clarified that the prime minister never agreed to the truce.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said, “The Prime Minister has directed the IDF to continue fighting with full force, according to the plan that was presented to him. The fighting in Gaza will also continue until all the objectives of the war have been achieved.”

Israeli Cabinet Divided Over Ceasefire

Netanyahu faces pressure within his coalition government, particularly from far-right ministers who strongly oppose any form of ceasefire. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power party, threatened to withdraw his support if Netanyahu accepted the truce. “If a temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah is signed, the Jewish Power faction will not fulfil all coalition obligations,” Ben Gvir declared, further vowing to resign if a permanent agreement was reached.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Foreign Minister Israel Katz also voiced their disapproval of the ceasefire proposal. Smotrich emphasized that continuing the military campaign against Hezbollah was Israel’s only viable option, while Katz firmly opposed halting the fighting, stating, “There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation with all our strength until victory and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes.”

Palestinian President Condemns U.S. Support for Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas strongly criticized the United States for its unwavering support of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Abbas called for the international community to halt arms supplies to Israel, stating, “This madness cannot continue.” He accused the U.S. of obstructing three separate UN Security Council resolutions that sought to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, indicating a lack of accountability for the violence faced by Palestinian people.

Fear Among Northern Israeli Residents

Residents in northern Israel, a region heavily affected by the ongoing conflict, have expressed concerns that any ceasefire would merely lead to future attacks similar to Hamas’s surprise assault on October 7. David Azulai, chairman of the Metula Regional Council, warned that the government must ensure such incidents are never repeated. “This government of Benjamin Netanyahu must remove the threat of another October 7 next year,” he stated.

Echoing this sentiment, another regional official, Amir Sofer, said this was not a time for negotiations. “This is a time for war! We must not be misled by international pressure,” Sofer stressed, rejecting any notion of a ceasefire as premature.

Shifting Military Focus

Earlier this month, Israel announced a strategic shift, prioritizing its border security with Lebanon over the ongoing military operations against Hamas in Gaza. The decision underscores Israel’s growing concerns over Hezbollah’s influence and activities in Lebanon, as the nation remains determined to prevent future attacks on its northern territory.

