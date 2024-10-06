Nethanyahu Calls Out Macrons’ Call For Arms Embargo

Isreal Prime Minister Benjiman Nethanyahu condemned the remarks of the French President Emmanuel Macron's recent calls for arms embargo against Isreal labelling it as a 'disgrace'. In a video, the Prime Minister has called out Macron and the other Western leaders' stance and the measures they have taken against Isreal.

Isreal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent calls for an arms embargo against Isreal labelling it as a ‘disgrace’. In a video, the Prime Minister has called out Macron and the other Western leaders’ stance and the measures they have taken against Israel.

He further insisted that the West and all the other civilized countries should take the stance of supporting Israel as it faces the battles of barbarism waged by Iran.

In the video, the Israeli Prime Minister says ” As Israel fights the forces of Barbarism led by Iran, all the civilized countries should be firmly standing by the Israeli side. Yet President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for an arms embargo against Israel. Shame on them”

“Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah on the Houthis, on Hamas and its other proxies? No, The axis of terror stands together, but the countries that supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo against Israel. What a disgrace” Netanyahu declared.

The Israeli Prime Minister pointed out that nobody is questioning the arming of militant groups Hezbollah and Hamas by Iran. He believes the demand for disarmament is unjust for Israel who are just trying to protect themselves. The Israeli Prime Minister thinks this conflict is not only a problem for Israel but also for the rest of the world as well.

In his statement, Netanyahu gave a bigger picture of Israel’s military engagements on multiple fronts. ” Today Israel is defending itself on seven different fronts against the enemies of civilization. We are fighting against Hamas in Gaza, the people who murdered, raped, beheaded and burnt our people on October 7″.

He gave further clarification on the further attacks made by Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister frames it as a planned massacre at the Northern border of Isreal. He further explains they had to deal with the attacks held by Houthis in Yemen as well as militant attacks in Iraq and Syria.

We’re fighting against the Houthis in Yemen and the Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria that together have launched multiple drones and missile attacks against Israel. We are also fighting against the terrorists in Judea and Samaria, who are trying to murder civilians in the heart of our cities.

The Israeli Prime Minister stubbornly stated that with or without the help of the International community. It will emerge victorious against all the odds.

” Well, let me tell you this. Israel will win the battle. With or without the support of the International community. Their shame will remain with them long after the war is won” said the Israeli Prime Minister.

Earlier, this Sunday Macron posted a video saying there’s a need for an immediate ceasefire in the region. They also maintained that they were still good friends with Israel, but they had to call for disarmament to bring peace to the region.

Read More: Donald Trump Addresses Thousands With Elon Musk By His Side