Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Nigeria Violence: Church Member, Two Children Killed, Homes Set Ablaze After Church Changes LGBTQ Policies

What began as a theological disagreement over LGBTQ rights within the Methodist community has spiraled into deadly violence in Nigeria, claiming lives and leaving a trail of destruction.

Nigeria Violence: Church Member, Two Children Killed, Homes Set Ablaze After Church Changes LGBTQ Policies

A tragic escalation of conflict stemming from a religious schism in Nigeria has resulted in the deaths of a church member and two young children, with homes being set ablaze. According to the United Methodist News Service, the violence occurred as tensions rose between factions of the United Methodist Church (UMC) and the newly formed Global Methodist Church (GMC).

Origins of the Conflict

The division began following the global United Methodist Church’s decision to repeal bans on LGBTQ ordination and same-sex marriage. This move prompted conservative congregations to break away and form the Global Methodist Church, leading to heightened disputes worldwide, particularly in regions like Nigeria.

On Sunday, the conflict turned deadly in Taraba, a state in northeastern Nigeria. A United Methodist Church member was reportedly shot and killed during a confrontation between the two factions. The violence further escalated when homes were set on fire, claiming the lives of two children, ages 2 and 4, who were the children of the overseer of a United Methodist school and nursery. The news service also reported that at least 10 church members sustained injuries.

Global Methodist Church Of Nigeria

The schism has deepened following the UMC’s landmark decision at its General Conference in May to lift longstanding bans on LGBTQ ordination and same-sex marriage. While the UMC permitted regional conferences to set their own guidelines, the West Africa Central Conference, which includes Nigeria, maintained a conservative stance. It upheld the definition of marriage as between a man and a woman and instructed its churches to adhere to national laws regarding LGBTQ matters.

The Global Methodist Church, which held its first general conference earlier this year, emerged as a home for conservative churches seeking to separate from the UMC over theological differences.

Nigeria Church Leaders Condemn the Violence

In response to the deadly events, local United Methodist bishops issued a statement denouncing the violence and urging calm.

“We are outraged that such an atrocity would occur among Christians, especially brothers and sisters who were once part of the same Methodist family,” the bishops stated.

They also called for peace and discouraged retaliation, urging members of both factions to refrain from spreading misinformation that could further inflame tensions.

The Global Methodist Church’s Assembly of Bishops also released a statement addressing the incident.

“We mourn the loss of human life, decry the use of violence in any form, and call on both Global Methodists and United Methodists to serve as agents of peace,” the statement read. The GMC leadership emphasized that it is actively investigating the situation to determine the facts surrounding the allegations.

